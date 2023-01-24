Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Who would the Eagles rather face in Super Bowl 57: Chiefs or Bengals?
The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will await the AFC champion in Super Bowl 57. With the Philadelphia Eagles dominating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Birds are going to the Super Bowl!. Top-seeded Philadelphia had no issues with this depleted San Francisco offense. The Eagles were...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Saints reporter reveals reason why Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton got messy
A Saints beat reporter has confirmed the details behind a cryptic Tweet hinting at why the Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton has gotten so muddied up. The New Orleans Saints holding Sean Payton’s coaching rights has created a lot of interest in where the former coach ends up, if anywhere, as a head coach next. The Saints need to sign off his rights for him to take another head coaching gig, and he’s a sought-after enough name that he will likely command a few draft picks for New Orleans, who desperately need them.
Saquon Barkley’s desired contract revealed
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent. Here’s how much he’s reportedly looking for on a new contract. The New York Giants shocked the NFL world by winning nine games in the 2022 season, making it to the playoffs, and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, they are now in offseason mode following their elimination by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. They have to big players set to hit free agency — quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
Georgia now has another threat to potentially steal Todd Monken
Another NFL team has entered the fray to potentially steal Todd Monken away from Georgia. Georgia has an elite offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, so it comes as no surprise he is getting looks from a few NFL teams this offseason. Although Georgia can afford to give him a hefty...
Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report
The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
Empire State Building has some explaining to do after selling out with Eagles’ Keely green
Empire State Building lacked any awareness at all by sporting Philadelphia Eagles Kelly green. The Empire State Building failed to realize the error in its ways by celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles‘ NFC Championship victory by selling out with some Kelly green. While the iconic skyscraper highlighting the Manhattan skyline...
3 49ers players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The 49ers’ season ended in disappointment as QB injuries finally reached a tipping point. Which players will San Francisco have to cope without next year?. The 49ers withstood two injuries to starting quarterbacks this season and still couldn’t be slowed down. Two more injured QBs and the Philadelphia Eagles finally stopped them dead in their tracks.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
