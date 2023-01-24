Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes

Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.
Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
News 12
North Jersey residents prepare for expected Wednesday snowfall
Many New Jersey residents will experience snowfall on Wednesday as a storm system approaches the Garden State. Areas of the state north of Interstate 78 are expected to see an inch or two of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sussex, Morris, Warren and western Passaic counties.
Thunderbolt 12: Checking out road conditions, searching for snow in New Jersey
News 12 New Jersey’s Lauren Due is monitoring road conditions in New Jersey ahead of expected rain and snow.
It's a Snow Day for Phillipsburg School District Wednesday 01/25/2023
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Put away the backpacks. It’s an official snow day for the Phillipsburg School District. The Phillipsburg School district announced an official Snow Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by text message and email to parents and guardians. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 7:00 AM Wednesday and as of 9:10 PM January 24, 2023, should last until 7:00 PM EST Thursday evening. Issued by the Philadelphia, PA, US National Weather Service, the affected areas are Warren and Morris County, as well as Northampton County. According to weather.com, one to three inches of snow are expected, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. “A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue through late morning before changing perhaps briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain into the afternoon” says the winter weather advisory. Do you have a delay or cancelation? Send us a tip to be included in our announcements and closings, as well as our APP push notifications.
WGAL
Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm
(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
One Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)
At least one person was dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, WFMZ reports.A vehicle and the tractor collided on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road around 4:30 p.m., bringing the coroner to the scene, the outlet said. FATAL CRASH | HAMILTO…
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Stunning New Jersey town named one of the prettiest in America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Bowling enthusiasts not the only ones who should celebrate Hampton Lanes reopening | Turkeys & Trophies
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor seems to have a genuine and commendable interest in ensuring that school districts aren’t playing games when it comes to enacting tax hikes on property owners, but his report this week criticizing the budgetary practices of 12 districts left out crucial information about the challenges districts face and unfairly implied wrongdoing on the part of local school board members responsible for passing budgets. Among the districts targeted in the report were Bethlehem Area and Northampton Area. DeFoor said the findings from nearly a year of auditing work showed the districts used budget transfers for money that had gone unspent to justify avoiding a potential taxpayer vote on raising taxes. He said they also routinely requested and were granted these referendum exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. This is legal, by the way, but Defoor’s characterization of the practices suggests something unethical is amiss and that’s a stretch. Bethlehem Area Superintendent Joseph Roy correctly pointed out that applying for a referendum exception is a responsible way for a district to plan its budget early in the year given the always-uncertain matter of state funding. School districts and the state both have a legal obligation to adopt a budget on the same day, June 30. That means districts have no way of finding out what level of state funding they’re going to receive in the early stages of their budget planning. And receiving a referendum exception at that stage does not mean the district will raise taxes to the rate that the exception allows. In fact, in the case of Bethlehem Area, the district requested referendum exceptions in each of the four years audited but only raised taxes during the first two and not above the allowable rate, the audit found. DeFoor’s efforts to advocate on behalf of taxpayers is admirable, especially considering the regressive system of public school funding in Pennsylvania. However, until the state Legislature enacts significant reform, we’d prefer that local school board members, not bureaucrats in Harrisburg, make the decisions on spending in their communities. If taxpayers are displeased, there’s already a mechanism in place for action to be taken. It’s called an election.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
