Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand
With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
BREAKING: FlyBe goes into administration – Flights Cancelled
Some breaking news – it seems that regional carrier – flyBe (the second incarnation of the carrier) has appeared to have collapsed and ceased operations. flyBe De Havilland Dash8 Q400 landing at London Heathrow – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline was formed in 2020 out...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbulence
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Some U.S. business jet buyers are looking for new aircraft whose current owners are having trouble making payments ahead of delivery, in a possible sign of early cracks in what has been a soaring market up to now.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
United Airlines Polaris Meal Service: The Sad State Of Affairs
United Airlines has opened a new test kitchen near its Chicago headquarters and is rumored to be rolling out catering improvements this spring. Based upon the sad state of dining affairs in United Polaris Business Class, this cannot come fast enough. Current State Of Meal Service In United Polaris Business...
This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter
ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Boeing just a won a NASA contest to build a more efficient jetliner — see the winning entry
Boeing's new fuel-efficient jet will have "ultrathin" wings and single aisles. The planes are the result of more than a decade of development.
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
msn.com
Boeing Hints New Jet It’s Testing With NASA Could Replace 737 Max
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is studying whether an innovative plane it’s developing with NASA could find a home in its lineup next decade, the company’s top executive said, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its product strategy. Most Read from Bloomberg. Later this decade, the US planemaker plans to...
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
flyBe collapse fallout – Rescue Options Launched, UK CAA Advice
We’re continuing with our flyBe coverage, as the airline collapsed this morning at 3 am on the 28th of January. As a reminder, the airline has ceased trading, with no flyBe flights to be operated. Operators offering rescue fares. For those travelling, some carriers are offering rescue fares. These...
United Airlines to Raise the Bar for In-flight Experience with New Seating and Amenity Upgrades
United Airlines is set to make major seating changes for future flights, with 100 planes set to be updated in 2023. In a press release in December 2022, United announced that it was continuing "its unprecedented effort to upgrade the interiors of its existing fleet," with United Polaris business class seats and United Premium Plus seating already added to its international planes.
American Airlines adds another daily flight from Charlotte to London. Here’s what to know
The airline cited increased travel demand between the United States and England as a reason for the move.
CNBC
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of Dec. 31, up from about 142,000 in 2021. Boeing employs about 136,000 workers in the United States. Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable...
BoardingArea
216K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0