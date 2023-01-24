Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
What it’s like to take the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, from severe side effects to losing 50 pounds
For the two months Carey Yazeed took Ozempic, the drug worked as intended. Yazeed has type 2 diabetes, and the weekly injection lowered her blood sugar levels. But it also brought side effects she considered unbearable, including vomiting, fatigue, headaches and stomach cramps. Five weeks into taking the medication, Yazeed...
A mailman, a NASA scientist and a park ranger: Some government employees shrug off TikTok bans
Emmanuel Jean-Pierre is an aspiring writer who’s planning to release his first novel for young adults later this year. And, at least for now, he’s a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service who’s hungry for a regular creative outlet. And for that he turns to TikTok,...
NBC News
578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0