WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire has been busy. Firefighters here have responded to nearly 100 calls just this week. "One of the days, it was a 30-hour period, and we had 24 calls. We are a pretty small department, so it puts a lot of stress on us, and the guys being up all night long and running anything from med calls to crashes to fires," said firefighter Trevor Lupp.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO