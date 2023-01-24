ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Barn damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are investigating what sparked a barn fire in Lackawanna County. The fire started around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the place along Wimmers Road in Jefferson Township. No people or animals were hurt in the flames, but some equipment was damaged. No word on...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. No word on the woman's condition or what...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concerns over car chargers prompt parking changes in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Mahantongo Street Parking Garage in Pottsville is changing with the times. The first level has some chargers for electric cars. "We're the only electric vehicle charging in Pottsville and maybe most of Schuylkill County. There are four, soon to be eight, and they are in use every day," said Ian Lipton, Pottsville Parking Authority executive director.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Demolition begins on former hotel in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — An eyesore in Carbondale is being demolished. Newswatch 16 was there when crews started to tear down the former Hotel Chellino on River Street Saturday morning. The building has sat empty for decades. The demolition is part of Carbondale's Sixth Avenue bridge project, which aims to...
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Barn catches fire in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Williamsport firefighters experiencing an increase of emergency calls

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire has been busy. Firefighters here have responded to nearly 100 calls just this week. "One of the days, it was a 30-hour period, and we had 24 calls. We are a pretty small department, so it puts a lot of stress on us, and the guys being up all night long and running anything from med calls to crashes to fires," said firefighter Trevor Lupp.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations. Giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury Animal Hospital trimming emergency services

SUNBURY, Pa. — Joel Williams of Herndon brought his dog Scooby to the Sunbury Animal Hospital for a routine visit. Scooby has been here before for an emergency. "He got into a big trash pile. It was full of glass, and he cut his foot real bad. I couldn't get it to stop bleeding."
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy work and play in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

State police investigation in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy roads in Lackawanna County

MT COBB, Pa. — The snow and slush make for sloppy road conditions in the Mount Cobb area. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, Monday morning to look at the conditions there. IMPORTANT LINKS:. For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Montrose's snow doesn't last long

MONTROSE, Pa. — Whether it was a PennDOT truck salting the back country roads or 83-year-old Richard Craige of Montrose shoveling his sidewalks. The snowfall in Susquehanna County had many out, clearing parking lots and their homes. "We thought we'd get at least six inches, and what a disappointment...
MONTROSE, PA
Newswatch 16

Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police standoff in Wayne County ends

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley. The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
ARCHBALD, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

