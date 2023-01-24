ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abcnews4.com

CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
New director named at Lowcountry Graduate Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jessica Carter will be the new director of the Lowcountry Graduate Center (LGC). Carter was announced as the new director in a press release from the LGC on Jan. 27. She will assume her new role on Jan. 31. According to the press release, Carter...
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
15-month-old in North Charleston goes missing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Winter Wine Festival to have two sessions on Jan. 28

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival will take place today, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Charleston Wine Festivals will host the event at Festival Hall, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston, according to a press release. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Boat Show sails on through the weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Boat Show, presented by Low Country Chevy Dealers, will continue today, Jan. 28, and run through Jan. 29. The event, which opened on Jan. 27, will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center Complex, 5001 Coliseum Drive, in North Charleston. According to a press release, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

