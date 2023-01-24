Read full article on original website
Colleton County School District to hold board retreat on Jan. 28
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District's school board retreat is scheduled for today, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The school board retreat will be preceded by a special Board of Education meeting the same day at 8:45 a.m., according to the district. According to the...
CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
New director named at Lowcountry Graduate Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Jessica Carter will be the new director of the Lowcountry Graduate Center (LGC). Carter was announced as the new director in a press release from the LGC on Jan. 27. She will assume her new role on Jan. 31. According to the press release, Carter...
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
Submissions open for the 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants will have until Feb. 20 to submit their best or favorite work from 2022 in the City Gallery's 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs announced the open call for submissions in a press release on Jan....
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
15-month-old in North Charleston goes missing
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
Charleston Winter Wine Festival to have two sessions on Jan. 28
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival will take place today, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Charleston Wine Festivals will host the event at Festival Hall, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston, according to a press release. According to...
Day 5 of trial: Jury hears first interview Murdaugh gave police on night of murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the fifth day of the Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed around 9:30 a.m. The jury is expected to hear testimony from more first responders familiar with the night of the murders, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Scene officials. On Thursday, the...
Charleston Boat Show sails on through the weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Boat Show, presented by Low Country Chevy Dealers, will continue today, Jan. 28, and run through Jan. 29. The event, which opened on Jan. 27, will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center Complex, 5001 Coliseum Drive, in North Charleston. According to a press release, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Family of three assisted by American Red Cross after home fire in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family on Amy Drive whose home was damaged by a fire the evening of Jan. 26. The American Red Cross announced the assistance in a press release on Jan. 27. According to the press...
CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
Lowcountry chefs conquer transatlantic rowing competition, lose a few pounds along the way
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Forty days after departing from the Canary Islands in a 25-foot rowboat, two men from Charleston arrived to the island of Antigua on Saturday. They completed their 2,800-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean with a set of paddles, a bucket to use the restroom, and a dream that propelled them to the finish line.
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
Tickets on sale for 2023 Spoleto Festival coming to Charleston in May, June
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets went on sale Friday morning for America's premier performing arts festival — Spoleto Festival USA — with more than 100 events coming to Charleston in late May. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at spoletousa.org or by calling 843-579-3100. Spoleto...
