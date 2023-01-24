Read full article on original website
DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
Colleton County School District to hold board retreat on Jan. 28
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County School District's school board retreat is scheduled for today, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. The school board retreat will be preceded by a special Board of Education meeting the same day at 8:45 a.m., according to the district. According to the...
Hanahan Middle student wins 2023 BCSD Spelling Bee
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Siqi Fang of Hanahan Middle is the winner of the 2023 Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Spelling Bee. The BCSD announced Siqi as the winner following the competition on Jan. 26. Siqi was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 BCSD Spelling Bee...
Submissions open for the 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants will have until Feb. 20 to submit their best or favorite work from 2022 in the City Gallery's 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs announced the open call for submissions in a press release on Jan....
Charleston Winter Wine Festival to have two sessions on Jan. 28
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival will take place today, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Charleston Wine Festivals will host the event at Festival Hall, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston, according to a press release. According to...
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
Maryville Elementary students to be released early Friday due to power outage
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Maryville Elementary School will be released Friday at noon due to ongoing issues with a power outage, the Georgetown County School District announced late Friday morning. According to the district, a transformer blew out near the school, causing power to go out in...
Charleston Boat Show sails on through the weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Boat Show, presented by Low Country Chevy Dealers, will continue today, Jan. 28, and run through Jan. 29. The event, which opened on Jan. 27, will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center Complex, 5001 Coliseum Drive, in North Charleston. According to a press release, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
SCDOT brings presentation to Charleston County Council supporting the extension of I-526
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Charleston County Council is being asked by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to make a decision on the extension of Interstate 526 that is expected to cost nearly $2 billion. "Every day that's delayed is additional costs that get added to the...
15-month juvenile in North Charleston goes missing
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
Family of three assisted by American Red Cross after home fire in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family on Amy Drive whose home was damaged by a fire the evening of Jan. 26. The American Red Cross announced the assistance in a press release on Jan. 27. According to the press...
Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
Obituary says iconic Summerville barber Jerome 'Romie' Simmons dies at 85
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Summerville barber, Jerome "Romie" Simmons, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to an obituary. He was 85. Simmons was the longtime owner of the iconic Simmons Barber Shop in downtown Summerville. The Main Street barbershop was open for over 50 years. According to the obituary,...
Berkeley County woman reunited with dog one year after losing him
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Miracles do happen. That's the message a dog owner in Berkeley County is passing along after she was reunited with her lost pup a full year after she last saw him. On Monday, Logan Von Ohsen was scrolling through Facebook when she saw Theo...
