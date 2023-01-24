ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Alumnae Chapter to host health symposium on Jan. 28

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host an economic, physical and mental health symposium for the Dorchester County community today, Jan. 28. According to a press release, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alston...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hanahan Middle student wins 2023 BCSD Spelling Bee

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Siqi Fang of Hanahan Middle is the winner of the 2023 Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Spelling Bee. The BCSD announced Siqi as the winner following the competition on Jan. 26. Siqi was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 BCSD Spelling Bee...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Winter Wine Festival to have two sessions on Jan. 28

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival will take place today, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Charleston Wine Festivals will host the event at Festival Hall, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston, according to a press release. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Boat Show sails on through the weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Boat Show, presented by Low Country Chevy Dealers, will continue today, Jan. 28, and run through Jan. 29. The event, which opened on Jan. 27, will take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center Complex, 5001 Coliseum Drive, in North Charleston. According to a press release, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

15-month juvenile in North Charleston goes missing

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are searching for a 15-month juvenile who went missing after Jan. 25. According to a flyer from the NCPD, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart is a black male with a light tone complexion. He...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted

CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Obituary says iconic Summerville barber Jerome 'Romie' Simmons dies at 85

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Summerville barber, Jerome "Romie" Simmons, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to an obituary. He was 85. Simmons was the longtime owner of the iconic Simmons Barber Shop in downtown Summerville. The Main Street barbershop was open for over 50 years. According to the obituary,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy