FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
27 First News
YSU wins nationally televised game in front of packed house
Four Penguins scored in double figures led by Cohill's game high 25. YSU wins nationally televised game in front of packed …. Four Penguins scored in double figures led by Cohill's game high 25. Youngstown State University Williamson College of …. The college held its open house for incoming freshmen...
Canfield lineman commits to play in the college ranks
Canfield senior offensive lineman AJ Murphy has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.
‘Just horrific’: Vandals damage soccer, baseball fields in Cuyahoga Falls
Local authorities hope someone can help identify an individual or individuals responsible for a tremendous amount of damage done to multiple soccer and baseball fields.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls Lazzari steps down as head football coach
Newton Falls football coach Greg Lazzari is stepping down as the district's football coach after three seasons. He'll continue as the school's athletic director. It was his second stint as the Tigers head coach first serving from 2008 -2011 where he was 14-25 This time he was the head coach...
No. 1 St. Edward stays perfect with 65-59 win at No. 3 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s undefeated march continues. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead at St. Vincent-St. Mary before holding on Friday night in Akron for a 65-59 victory at LeBron James Arena. The Eagles (15-0), who are ranked atop the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25,...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
WFMJ.com
Penguins & Oakland on national television Friday
The Youngstown State and Oakland basketball teams will get some national attention Friday on ESPN2. Their matchup was selected by the Horizon League. 'We want to get close to a sell out," said sixth year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, whose team is 16-5 overall & 7-3 in the league. "We...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Nashville Chicken In Canton
Famous chicken tenders! The Howlin Bird is located on South Main Street in North Canton.
Cleveland Guardians: What can we expect in 2023? What about Bally’s Problems? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’m still feeling good about the Guardians for 2023. The Guards Fest was a terrific event. So I’m talking some baseball:. QUESTION: Are the Guardians done making major moves?
WFMJ.com
Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit
The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
wqkt.com
Bohley resigns as Chippewa football coach
Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.
House water damage delays YSU interim president from moving in
A water pipe broke at the Pollock House on Wick Avenue during the Christmas deep freeze. President Jim Tressel and his wife had just moved out.
Cleveland Cavaliers issue statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
Shortly after videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, the Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement calling for peace and pledging to "be part of the solution."
WFMJ.com
Westminster College awarded $250,000 to expand nursing program
Westminster College is getting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand its nursing program. The $250,000 approved by the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will be used for the creation of a nursing simulation lab and to support the RN to BSN completion program. Some of the funding will...
Teacher describes touching student inappropriately as ‘hiccup’: I-Team
A teacher at Warren G. Harding High School was suspended for two days and sent for additional training after administrators say he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old female student.
Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine students performing The Lion King JR.
The Lion King JR. is coming to East Palestine. Students in the drama club at the middle and high schools are performing the play in March. The production is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taylor. Performances will be held March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
wakr.net
Akron Mayor's Race Heats Up Featured
Democratic Mayoral candidate, Marco Sommerville opened a new campaign headquarters this week, at 1 Merriman Ave, and also launched a website: SommervilleforMayor.com. Soommerville, who is currently Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, also hired former City Councilman, John Valle, as his Campaign Director. Deputy Mayor, Marco Sommerville. But Sommerville is not...
Comments / 0