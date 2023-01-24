ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

27 First News

YSU wins nationally televised game in front of packed house

Four Penguins scored in double figures led by Cohill's game high 25. YSU wins nationally televised game in front of packed …. Four Penguins scored in double figures led by Cohill's game high 25. Youngstown State University Williamson College of …. The college held its open house for incoming freshmen...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Lazzari steps down as head football coach

Newton Falls football coach Greg Lazzari is stepping down as the district's football coach after three seasons. He'll continue as the school's athletic director. It was his second stint as the Tigers head coach first serving from 2008 -2011 where he was 14-25 This time he was the head coach...
WFMJ.com

Penguins & Oakland on national television Friday

The Youngstown State and Oakland basketball teams will get some national attention Friday on ESPN2. Their matchup was selected by the Horizon League. 'We want to get close to a sell out," said sixth year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, whose team is 16-5 overall & 7-3 in the league. "We...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit

The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wqkt.com

Bohley resigns as Chippewa football coach

Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.
DOYLESTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Westminster College awarded $250,000 to expand nursing program

Westminster College is getting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand its nursing program. The $250,000 approved by the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will be used for the creation of a nursing simulation lab and to support the RN to BSN completion program. Some of the funding will...
WKYC

Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine students performing The Lion King JR.

The Lion King JR. is coming to East Palestine. Students in the drama club at the middle and high schools are performing the play in March. The production is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taylor. Performances will be held March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wakr.net

Akron Mayor's Race Heats Up Featured

Democratic Mayoral candidate, Marco Sommerville opened a new campaign headquarters this week, at 1 Merriman Ave, and also launched a website: SommervilleforMayor.com. Soommerville, who is currently Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, also hired former City Councilman, John Valle, as his Campaign Director. Deputy Mayor, Marco Sommerville. But Sommerville is not...
AKRON, OH

