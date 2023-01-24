Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.

DOYLESTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO