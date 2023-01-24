ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
New York Post

Critics slam new ‘carbon aware’ Xbox console: ‘The woke brigade has come for video games’

Modern Xbox consoles will soon have a new default setting that regulates the video game systems’ power usage to protect the environment.  “Xbox is working to reduce our environmental impact to help us reach Microsoft’s goal of being a carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste company by 2030 by rethinking how we design, build, distribute, and use our products,” a press release from Microsoft’s Xbox Wire said. Xbox said they are focused on carbon emissions “in the homes of our fans.” According to the release, “We not only hold ourselves accountable to the carbon emissions in the production and distribution of our...
SVG

Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then

It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
wegotthiscovered.com

Every game announced for PlayStation VR2’s launch window

The newest virtual reality unit is nearly here, with the release of the PlayStation VR2. The unit is PlayStation’s second venture into the virtual reality world and is set to release on Feb. 22, 2023. You might be a PlayStation fan and are ready to put down the hundreds of dollars needed for the device, but are wondering about the launch lineup. Or you might be waiting to see what games are going to be released, or updated to be compatible with it.
netflixjunkie.com

BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream

If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Talker

These are the greatest video games of all time

“There are some timeless classics on the list here, and a lot of them, people are still playing to this day." The post These are the greatest video games of all time appeared first on Talker.
Digital Trends

Every video game delay that has happened in 2023 so far

Few things feel as inevitable in the video game industry as delays. Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, game delays have only become more and more common as developers find previously set timelines unrealistic and adjust their release plans accordingly. Even just about one month into 2023, notable games like Skull and Bones and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR have already gotten delayed. Because video game release date delays are so common, it can be tough to keep track of every game that has had its launch date shifted in some way.
The US Sun

Over three million pensioners play video games every day

MORE than three million pensioners play video games such as Fortnite every day. A fifth dipped into Call of Duty and the like for the first time during lockdowns due to boredom. Getting on for half — 44 per cent — took up the hobby to “keep their mind sharp”...
The Verge

Here’s a fresh look at the next-gen Forza Motorsport, coming in 2023

The next Forza is called, well, Forza Motorsport. The next mainline game in the series is coming to the Xbox Series X / S and PC sometime in 2023. Microsoft made the announcement at a developer showcase today, while also showing off a fresh trailer. Developer Turn 10 Studios describes...
msn.com

The 10 best Square Enix games of all time

Square Enix has dedicated to bringing eastern game development over to the west, and it works out for the company more often than not. The home of the world-renowned Final Fantasy franchise, Square Enix is no stranger to JRPGs and action-adventures alike. Here are the best Square Enix titles of all time, as dictated by Metacritic scores.
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Says XBox Game Pass Is Dropping Four More Games

Microsoft will soon be withdrawing more games from Xbox Game Pass, as it does on a regular basis. According to Game Spot, an alert that appeared in the Xbox Game Pass app said that at least four titles would be leaving the service on January 31. This Is Not The...
CNET

A Virtual Burning Man Experience Is Throwing a Goodbye Party for Today's VR

I found myself on a virtual bus, driving in the dust. My avatar, and a few others, hopped around. Outside, in the sand, there were bikers. These bikers were real people: it was a 360-degree video. They stopped moving as the clip ended. For a few moments, I felt like I was at Burning Man, a festival I've never attended. I was getting a tour of BRCvr's Re-Burn 23, a farewell to a virtual space in Microsoft's AltSpaceVR, which is happening this weekend.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy players can go 'as Dark as they like', says developer

The fact that players can use the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy continues to baffle me, to be honest. There’s something a bit strange about the fact that literal children can go round blasting things with Avada Kedavra as much as they please, but it’s a feature that many players are excited to get their hands on.

