Upcoming closures of four bridges in the Smokies announced

By Gregory Raucoules
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Temporary closures of four bridges in Great Smoky Mountains National Park are planned in the coming weeks as part of ongoing maintenance across the park.

The following bridges will be closed for two or three days to vehicle traffic while crews complete the repairs:

  • Tremont Bridge #3 on Tremont Road will be closed January 24-25
  • Palmer Creek Bridge on Cataloochee Entrance Road will be closed January 26-27
  • Chestnut Branch Bridge on Big Creek Entrance Road will be closed January 30-February 1
  • Tremont Institute Bridge will be closed February 11-12
New Smokies parking passes on sale now

In November, park officials announced plans to repair 19 different bridges in the park . Improvements include railing and deck replacement, installation of running boards, bridge joint repairs, and stone masonry repair.

All of the work is planned to be finished by August.

The work is part of a $1.3 million contract the Federal Highway Administration awarded to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc. of Burnsville, NC.

Continuing Coverage: Smoky Mountains News

Up-to-date information on road closures in the park can be found on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage.

