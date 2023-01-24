ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Gordos security gaurd incident

A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 28

Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday. Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By Charles Roop. After the rain and storms,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
CAIRO, GA
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation

In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cairo Police Department has identified the officer who died Saturday during a foot chase as Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. According to CPD, Williams joined the department in 2020. This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to...
CAIRO, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy