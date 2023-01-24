Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
WCTV
Gordos security gaurd incident
A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
WCTV
Donald Dillbeck could return to Tallahassee for death penalty hearings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck, who is facing execution next month, could return to Tallahassee next week. Court records show the judge has signed a transport order to bring Dillbeck back to Tallahassee for a pair of court hearings now set for February 1st and 3rd. Governor DeSantis signed...
WCTV
Honoring a Legend: Sue Semrau to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University held a celebration for former Women’s Head Basketball Coach Sue Semrau on Sunday before and during the Seminoles’ game against #16 Duke. Coach Semrau had a legendary 25 year career as the head women’s basketball coach at FSU. Sunday, before and...
WCTV
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is speaking out after a viral video shows her being pulled by her hair from a man wearing a security guard jacket at Gordos Cuban Cuisine. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Pensacola Street location. Latoya Woolfolk is the woman...
WCTV
Charles' Quick First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 28
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area on Wednesday. Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 25. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By Charles Roop. After the rain and storms,...
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCTV
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A child is dead and three others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, after a car ran off a road and hit a tree in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling...
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
mypanhandle.com
One child is dead and three others seriously injured after car collides with a tree
A 7-year-old child is dead and three others are seriously injured after their sedan collided with a tree. According to the Florida highway patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 2011 blue ford fusion was traveling westbound on us 90 near the intersection of hammer lane when the sedan veered off the roadway to the right, into a northwestern direction.
WCTV
Cairo Police Department identifies officer who died while on-duty
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cairo Police Department has identified the officer who died Saturday during a foot chase as Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. According to CPD, Williams joined the department in 2020. This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to...
Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
