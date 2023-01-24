ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln men arrested in connection to explosives investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they have arrested two men in connection to the Wednesday investigation on explosive materials. LPD arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell and 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg both of Lincoln. Speidell was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials after the investigation Wednesday...
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
iheart.com

1011now.com

thebestmix1055.com

Omaha man arrested on several charges

An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
WOWT

Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
WOWT

Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher

1011now.com

klkntv.com

1011now.com

Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated. Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest...
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klkntv.com

Several fire crews battle blaze at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews are battled a blaze at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from Eagle, Bennington and Southeast Rural were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the...
kfornow.com

Former LPD Officer Files Lawsuit Against the City

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Jan. 26)–A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lincoln Police officer, alleging years of on the job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report any misconduct. As reported by the Journal Star, Angela Sands also contends in the lawsuit she continues to...
