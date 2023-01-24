ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before police shot and killed him, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the Beirut port blast investigating judge and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling establishment to...
Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) - A gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in violence, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. Police said...
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday. The growth was "directly connected" to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup...
Iraq's Kurdish region warns against 'unlawful' stop to funds

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish authorities on Thursday pushed back against a decision by Iraq's top court that blocked payments from state coffers funding the semi-autonomous region. Jutiar Adel, a spokesperson for Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that the “unlawful decision from an illegitimate court will...
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired another rash of missiles and self-exploding drones in nearly a dozen provinces of Ukraine early Thursday, causing the first attack-related death of the year in Kyiv and killing at least 11 people in all, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks adhered to...
Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine - Ukraine ambassador to France

PARIS (Reuters) - A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine's ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
Ukraine's trade deficit seen widening due to air strikes, harvest - central bank

KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The central bank expects Ukraine's trade deficit to widen considerably this year due to a smaller projected grain harvest and Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaichuk told reporters on Thursday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid. A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it...
Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine's president reported Friday as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. The new casualties included the deaths...
UPDATE 5-U.S. charges three in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journalist

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged three men with attempting to assassinate a prominent critic of Iran's government who was previously the target of a failed Tehran-backed kidnapping plot, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday,. Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with...
Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely.
Israeli military says 2 rockets fired from Gaza, intercepted

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip and intercepted by its Iron Dome missile defense system. The rocket launch early Friday came amid soaring tensions after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman.
Australia and Germany to invest $90 million for joint hydrogen supply chain projects

(Reuters) - Australia and Germany have earmarked A$50 million ($35.5 million) and 50 million euros ($54.4 million), respectively, towards a joint initiative to establish a green hydrogen supply chain, Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Friday. The two countries, which signed a bilateral alliance on...

