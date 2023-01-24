ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Game 48: Rangers vs. Vegas

The Rangers celebrate Pride Night tonight, their last game before their bye week and the All Star break, against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas isn’t dressing a full lineup, as per the published lineup from noon today (if this is outdated now, apologies. I had to write this well in advance today), which makes them vulnerable to a Rangers team that, while struggling for consistency, is finding a way to get points regardless (7-2-2 this month).
Rangers Recap: Knight Knight, Vegas

Following the disappointment in Toronto letting a point slip away, the NY Rangers, on the eve of a 9 day break, had a great bounce back win over the struggling Vegas Golden Knights. What started out as a sloppy first period with multiple odd man rushes and Jaro Halak standing tall, the Rangers found ways to put a few goals on the board from some great scoring plays and secure the 4-1 win.
NY Rangers return Will Cuylle to AHL

The NY Rangers have returned forward Will Cuylle to the AHL. This was expected, with the Rangers on a 9 day break and Cuylle heading to the AHL All Star Game as well. Cuylle played well in his two game stint, shaking off the butterflies in his second game and a much more confident performance against Vegas. Expect Cuylle to be back as soon as the Rangers restart on February 6. Sending Cuylle down also saves some cap space over the next 9 days.
