The NY Rangers have returned forward Will Cuylle to the AHL. This was expected, with the Rangers on a 9 day break and Cuylle heading to the AHL All Star Game as well. Cuylle played well in his two game stint, shaking off the butterflies in his second game and a much more confident performance against Vegas. Expect Cuylle to be back as soon as the Rangers restart on February 6. Sending Cuylle down also saves some cap space over the next 9 days.

1 DAY AGO