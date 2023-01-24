Read full article on original website
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
Hundreds of children seeking asylum disappear in U.K.
Approximately 200 children who were seeking asylum in the United Kingdom have gone missing from hotels where they were being housed, Britain's immigration minister told members of Parliament on Tuesday. Robert Jenrick called the situation "extremely concerning," BBC News reported. Jenrick said that out of 4,600 asylum-seeking children who had...
Red flags missed before killer asylum seeker murdered man over scooter
An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over a scooter was already on the run for a double murder overseas.Questions have been raised over a series of “red flags” that should have alerted the authorities of the danger Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed before he killed Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth last year.Hewas sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.But before arriving in the UK Abdulrahimzai had already killed two people in one country and had been arrested on drugs charges in another. He also published photographs of a knife...
BBC
About 200 asylum-seeking children have gone missing, says minister
About 200 children, mostly Albanian teenage boys, remain missing from hotels housing asylum seekers, the immigration minister has said. Robert Jenrick told MPs that of 4,600 child asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK since 2021, 440 had gone missing and only half had returned. He said it was...
Tory MP accused of ‘new low’ in comment over missing asylum children
A Tory MP has been criticised for saying asylum-seeking children who have gone missing from Home Office hotels “shouldn’t have come here illegally” in a heckle at prime minister’s questions. A total of 200 children are still missing from the hotels, the government revealed following claims that youngsters had been abducted off the street outside one Brighton hotel. During prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq asked Rishi Sunak: “Ministers have admitted that they no idea of the whereabouts of these children. Does he still think the UK is a safe haven for vulnerable children?”Conservative MP Jonathan...
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Sturgeon says transgender people ‘should not be weaponised’ after gender bill blocked
Nicola Sturgeon feels "very strongly" that transgender people "should not be weaponised" in the wake of the blocking of Scotland's gender reform bill. She claimed that Westminster made the move for two reasons, neither of which are "to do with concerns about the equality act."The first reason, she told Laura Kuenssberg, is that they are "shamefully and disgracefully trying to stoke a culture war" to appeal to their base. Secondly, she alleged that they are "undermining and delegitimising the Scottish parliament."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNP leader calls gender reform bill pushback ‘dangerous’ moment for devolution’Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland tripNicola Sturgeon says NHS pay offer in Scotland 'significantly better' than rest of UK
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
‘It’s not medical tourism, it’s desperation’: rising number of Britons resort to treatment abroad
Cathy Rice had been in all-consuming pain for 18 months when she decided to fly to Lithuania. “I was going up the stairs on my hands and knees. I couldn’t get to the shop. I had no quality of life,” she says. Rice, 68, who has four...
Shame of the Met: Demand for answers from police force as officer revealed as one of UK’s worst serial rapists
The Metropolitan Police is facing demands for answers after one of its officers was revealed to be a serial rapist.David Carrick admitted 49 charges relating to 71 sexual offences including 24 rapes against 12 women, making him one of the worst serial rapists in the UK. The crimes happened between 2003 and 2020 after he was left free to abuse victims for two decades despite the alarm being raised several times.All the crimes, which included patterns of sadistic and degrading abuse, were committed while he was a serving officer in Britain’s largest police force.London mayor Sadiq Khan said he...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
Sajid Javid says patients should be charged for GP and A&E visits
Patients should be charged for GP appointments and A&E visits, Sajid Javid has said, as he called the present model of the NHS “unsustainable”. The former health secretary said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.In an op-ed for The Times, he called for a “grown-up, hard-headed conversation” about revamping the health service, noting that “too often the appreciation for the NHS has become a religious fervour and a barrier to reform”.The prime minister is not “currently” considering the proposals, Downing Street told the newspaper.During his campaign for the Tory leadership, Rishi...
Revealed: Number of times asylum-seeking children have gone missing from Home Office hotels
Asylum-seeking children have gone missing from Home Office hotels more than 400 times since July 2021, a minister has admitted. Robert Jenrick, minister for immigration, told the Commons on Tuesday that cases were being treated in “exactly the same way as any young person who goes missing”, but MPs raised concerns that “nothing is happening” to find those being kidnapped by gangs. More than 4,600 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children have been housed in hotels since July 2021, but 440 have gone missing during that time, Mr Jenrick revealed. Some 200 children are still unaccounted for – 13 of which are under...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
BBC
American bully dog show cancelled after BBC investigation
An international dog show showcasing American bullies has been cancelled following a BBC investigation into the trading of the popular breed. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK event was due to be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on 11 February. Footage gathered by undercover journalists at an ABKC...
kalkinemedia.com
Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before police shot and killed him, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.
