Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location SoonBryan DijkhuizenOswego, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
February Special Events At The Oswego Public Library
OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:. Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.
Ellie Filburn Recognized as Oswego County 2022 Senior of the Year
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement. Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental in spreading...
Natalie S. Carroll
FULTON – Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy.
RCA Reflections to host ‘You Never Fish the Same Water Twice’
Oswego – The next installment of Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections will feature Michael Huynh, a licensed fishing and camping guide and director of campus ministry for the Hall Newman Center at SUNY Oswego, presenting “You Never Fish the Same Water Twice” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rice Creek Field Station.
Miranda Gilbert Named To Siena College President’s List For Fall 2022 Semester
LOUDONVILLE, NY – Miranda Gilbert was named to the Siena College President’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester. Miranda is from Oswego, NY. The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts...
Special Olympics New York State Winter Games Returns To Syracuse Feb. 24 & 25
Syracuse, NY – Nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from throughout the state will be in Syracuse February 24 & 25 for the 2023 State Winter Games. Area venues will host competition in 6 sports: Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Figure Skating, Floor Hockey, Snowboarding and Snowshoe.
Richard R. Somers
OSWEGO – Richard “Dick” R. Somers, 89, of Oswego passed on January 24, 2023. Born August 20, 1933, in the Town of Oswego to the late Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers, he was one of seventeen children. Richard was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was...
Oswego Resident Alli Kerr named To Siena College Dean’s List
LOUDONVILLE, NY – Alli Kerr has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Alli is from Oswego, NY. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89. Siena...
Phoenix CSD Cancels After School, Evening Activities
PHOENIX, NY – Following is a message from the Phoenix Central School District:
APW CSD Cancels All Afternoon Activities Today, Jan. 25
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District:. Due to the forecasted weather for January 25, 2023 APW CSD will be dismissing early. The JSHS will be dismissing at 1:00 p.m. and the Elementary will be dismissing at 2:00 p.m.. There is NO PM UPK, and NO Make Sense Shop today.
Virtual 1st Mile Challenge To Promote Adaptive Cycling Along The Erie Canal
SYRACUSE– The Fitness Inclusion Network at SUNY Upstate’s Golisano Center for Special Needs and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor today announced the launch of a Virtual 1st Mile Challenge (www.canalwaychallenge.org/virtual) for people with mobility challenges in the greater Syracuse area. The program offers a series of 15...
Susan M. Scerbo
FULTON – Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing,...
Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House
DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
Fulton’s First Ward Residents Learn About Fulton Block Builder Program.
FULTON – In 2022, Dan Farfaglia, Fulton’s First Ward Councilman, and Carolyn Holland, First Ward resident, began organizing their neighbors to start a neighborhood watch program. On January 21, they invited Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) founder, to the meeting at Mimi’s Diner. “I was happy...
Theodore D. Czeck
FULTON – Theodore D. Czeck, 68; of Fulton passed after a sudden attack of illness at home Sunday, January 22, 2023. Ted was born in Fulton, NY to the late Lewis and Helen (Romanick) Czeck. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton. After graduating from G. Ray Bodley High...
Oswego County ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ Recognized
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping our community safe. Traffic Safety Champions...
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
Brittany Ann Witt of Lacona, Earns Degree From University Of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MD – Brittany Ann Witt, of Lacona, earned a(n) Bachelor of Science in Social Science from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022. Witt was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries.
APW CSD Encourages Staff, Students To Support Baldwinsville Tragedy
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from the APW Central School District:. This past Friday the Baldwinsville community suffered a tragic loss of a student, Ava Wood. To show our support of another local district, we are encouraging all staff and students to wear Baldwinsville Red in honor of Ava Wood on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Imagination Library Visits Fulton Lions, Wolford Inducted, Chirello Marks 40 years
FULTON – Patrick Dewine, Co-Director of the Oswego County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club January meeting. The Fulton Lions also inducted David Wolford as a new member,...
