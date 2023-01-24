ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

February Special Events At The Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:. Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Natalie S. Carroll

FULTON – Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Richard R. Somers

OSWEGO – Richard “Dick” R. Somers, 89, of Oswego passed on January 24, 2023. Born August 20, 1933, in the Town of Oswego to the late Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers, he was one of seventeen children. Richard was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Susan M. Scerbo

FULTON – Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House

DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Theodore D. Czeck

FULTON – Theodore D. Czeck, 68; of Fulton passed after a sudden attack of illness at home Sunday, January 22, 2023. Ted was born in Fulton, NY to the late Lewis and Helen (Romanick) Czeck. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton. After graduating from G. Ray Bodley High...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County 'Traffic Safety Champions' Recognized

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping our community safe. Traffic Safety Champions...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

The End of Snow Days?

In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

