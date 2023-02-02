Read full article on original website
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location SoonBryan DijkhuizenOswego, NY
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
February Special Events At The Oswego Public Library
OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:. Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Circus comes to Oswego County
PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
RCA Reflections to host ‘You Never Fish the Same Water Twice’
Oswego – The next installment of Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections will feature Michael Huynh, a licensed fishing and camping guide and director of campus ministry for the Hall Newman Center at SUNY Oswego, presenting “You Never Fish the Same Water Twice” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rice Creek Field Station.
Soft Rock Legends Air Supply to Play Central New York
Popular adult contemporary duo Air Supply is coming to Central New York in March... just in time for prom season!. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will bring their backing band to the Crouse Hinds Theater inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse on Thursday, March 30th. Showtime is at 8pm. Their stop in Central New York is part of their multi-city "Lost in Love Experience" tour.
Ellie Filburn Recognized as Oswego County 2022 Senior of the Year
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement. Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental in spreading...
Oswego County Federal Credit Union Collects 1,000 Items During Eighth Annual “Gloves with Love” Program
OSWEGO, NY – On January 21, employees and their families of Oswego County Federal Credit Union, along with its partner Exelon Generation, participated in the eighth “Gloves with Love” initiative by placing 1,000 hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves on trees in various parks throughout Oswego, NY, Fulton, NY, and Mexico, NY.
Actor, Activist Kendrick Sampson To keynote SUNY Oswego’s Feb. 1 MLK Celebration
OSWEGO – Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson will keynote SUNY Oswego’s 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. The free performance, which also will feature music and readings, begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House
DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
Oswego County ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ Recognized
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping our community safe. Traffic Safety Champions...
Virtual 1st Mile Challenge To Promote Adaptive Cycling Along The Erie Canal
SYRACUSE– The Fitness Inclusion Network at SUNY Upstate’s Golisano Center for Special Needs and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor today announced the launch of a Virtual 1st Mile Challenge (www.canalwaychallenge.org/virtual) for people with mobility challenges in the greater Syracuse area. The program offers a series of 15...
Special Olympics New York State Winter Games Returns To Syracuse Feb. 24 & 25
Syracuse, NY – Nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from throughout the state will be in Syracuse February 24 & 25 for the 2023 State Winter Games. Area venues will host competition in 6 sports: Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Figure Skating, Floor Hockey, Snowboarding and Snowshoe.
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
Poseidon: Pet of the Week
Oswego, NY – He’s the king of all that is fresh or salty… Poseidon rules the seas and underwater is his kingdom. Really, this cat loves water – pools, tubs, waterfalls, shower-heads, faucet drips, and fountains too. If there’s water, he will be in it!
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
wwnytv.com
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
informnny.com
Watertown Popeyes opening January 30
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
