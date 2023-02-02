ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

February Special Events At The Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:. Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Circus comes to Oswego County

PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Soft Rock Legends Air Supply to Play Central New York

Popular adult contemporary duo Air Supply is coming to Central New York in March... just in time for prom season!. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will bring their backing band to the Crouse Hinds Theater inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse on Thursday, March 30th. Showtime is at 8pm. Their stop in Central New York is part of their multi-city "Lost in Love Experience" tour.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House

DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County 'Traffic Safety Champions' Recognized

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping our community safe. Traffic Safety Champions...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Poseidon: Pet of the Week

Oswego, NY – He’s the king of all that is fresh or salty… Poseidon rules the seas and underwater is his kingdom. Really, this cat loves water – pools, tubs, waterfalls, shower-heads, faucet drips, and fountains too. If there’s water, he will be in it!
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Losing Fort Drum's biomass plant could cost Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown Popeyes opening January 30

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

The End of Snow Days?

In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
FULTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

