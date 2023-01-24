Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
emerson.edu
Launching the Emerson Wellness Center
Over the past two years, the Center for Health and Wellness and Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services have been working on launching our department into the future of collegiate healthcare. This vision started with our Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Jim Hoppe, who decided to take the leap into creating an integrated health center. Brandin Dear was hired as the Associate Dean and Director of Counseling, Health, and Wellness. Brandin’s vision has been to create a welcoming environment for students, to support his staff in their work, and to build meaningful partnerships within the Emerson community.
emerson.edu
Hill, MA ’12 Uses Journalism Skills to Connect Boston and Its Residents
The idiom “wearing many hats” is an understatement for Nakia Hill, MA ’12. “I’m a writer. I’m a journalist, by practice. I’m an author. I’m an educator. I teach writing at GrubStreet. I’m a community leader, because I am invested in the city of Boston,” said Hill, who recently became the first-ever Director of Communications for Boston’s newly-formed Community Engagement Cabinet.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
emerson.edu
Familial Joy, Frustration Inspired Minigan’s New Play
As a Performing Arts affiliated faculty member, John Minigan utilizes his 31 years as a high school drama teacher to lead student teaching practicums for Emersonians working in middle and high schools to become certified public school teachers. Similar to training teachers-to-be, his newest play, Queen of Sad Mischance, is...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Left Unanswered After Video Shows Brutal Fight at Boston Latin Academy that Left Female Student Hospitalized – No Arrests At This Time Per Police
Earlier today, January 23 2023, at approximately 10:15 hours, Boston Police Officers responded to assist members of Boston Public School Safety Service (formally School Police) after a large fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy at 205 Townsend Street in Roxbury. Boston Police radio traffic obtained by LB617 can clearly hear a female detective request additional officers and Boston EMS to the scene for a teenage female who had either been stabbed or slashed.
2 kids dead, infant hospitalized after being found in Duxbury home
Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
Read the obituary for Ben Bennett, UNH student who died in Cannon Mountain skiing accident
"Ben knew no strangers and made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room." Ben Bennett, the 21-year-old who died in a skiing accident last week, is being remembered as someone who “lived his life to the fullest,” a hardworking young man who still found time to goof off with friends and enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque Put on Leave for Intimidating Officers Who Are Cooperating with Investigation
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave today by Mayor Brian DePena and placed Capt. McCarthy in charge of the department while an administrative investigation continues into the way the department is run. Sources tell the Valley Patriot that the Chief was not initially put on leave, but...
