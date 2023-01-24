Over the past two years, the Center for Health and Wellness and Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services have been working on launching our department into the future of collegiate healthcare. This vision started with our Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Jim Hoppe, who decided to take the leap into creating an integrated health center. Brandin Dear was hired as the Associate Dean and Director of Counseling, Health, and Wellness. Brandin’s vision has been to create a welcoming environment for students, to support his staff in their work, and to build meaningful partnerships within the Emerson community.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO