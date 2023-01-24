ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

emerson.edu

Launching the Emerson Wellness Center

Over the past two years, the Center for Health and Wellness and Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services have been working on launching our department into the future of collegiate healthcare. This vision started with our Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Jim Hoppe, who decided to take the leap into creating an integrated health center. Brandin Dear was hired as the Associate Dean and Director of Counseling, Health, and Wellness. Brandin’s vision has been to create a welcoming environment for students, to support his staff in their work, and to build meaningful partnerships within the Emerson community.
BOSTON, MA
emerson.edu

Hill, MA ’12 Uses Journalism Skills to Connect Boston and Its Residents

The idiom “wearing many hats” is an understatement for Nakia Hill, MA ’12. “I’m a writer. I’m a journalist, by practice. I’m an author. I’m an educator. I teach writing at GrubStreet. I’m a community leader, because I am invested in the city of Boston,” said Hill, who recently became the first-ever Director of Communications for Boston’s newly-formed Community Engagement Cabinet.
BOSTON, MA
emerson.edu

Familial Joy, Frustration Inspired Minigan’s New Play

As a Performing Arts affiliated faculty member, John Minigan utilizes his 31 years as a high school drama teacher to lead student teaching practicums for Emersonians working in middle and high schools to become certified public school teachers. Similar to training teachers-to-be, his newest play, Queen of Sad Mischance, is...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
liveboston617.org

Many Questions Left Unanswered After Video Shows Brutal Fight at Boston Latin Academy that Left Female Student Hospitalized – No Arrests At This Time Per Police

Earlier today, January 23 2023, at approximately 10:15 hours, Boston Police Officers responded to assist members of Boston Public School Safety Service (formally School Police) after a large fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy at 205 Townsend Street in Roxbury. Boston Police radio traffic obtained by LB617 can clearly hear a female detective request additional officers and Boston EMS to the scene for a teenage female who had either been stabbed or slashed.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH

