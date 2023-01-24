Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bemidjinow.com
Alamano named president of United Way of Minnesota Board of Directors
United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano was named the President of the United Way of Minnesota Board of Directors. “United Ways of Minnesota works collaboratively to better communities across the state through best practices, advocacy, and collaborative communications,” Director of the state United Way Doris Pagelkopf said.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Jan. 26
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Jan. 26. Suspicious person outside of a business on the 900 block of Washington Ave. S. Subject identified as a juvenile and transported home. Traffic Stop, 9:21 p.m.
Comments / 0