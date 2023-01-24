Read full article on original website
Americans pull back on spending, boost savings
The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
Axios interview: Yellen on inflation, growth, and jobs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the "tightest labor market we've arguably had in 50 years" amid receding inflation pressure. Yellen is on a 10-day trip to Africa, part of a mission to deepen U.S. ties on the continent, at a time China is also making geopolitical inroads. She spoke with Axios Friday in Nelson Mandela's former house in Johannesburg.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The housing market wakes from the dead
The housing market is showing signs of life after veering into a dead zone late last year. Why it matters: These green shoots are a good sign for the economy overall, and run counter to some of the dire predictions made last fall when mortgage rates were skyrocketing. What's happening:...
Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India
NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.”. Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive...
Yellen warns of debt ceiling "catastrophe" for U.S. and beyond
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Axios she is “nervous” about the U.S. defaulting on its debt and cautioned that Americans likely will face a scary and spiraling recession if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling this summer. Why it matters: Yellen’s dark financial forecast is part of...
Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 3.8%. Attention...
China's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children
Beijing, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate.
White House Press Secretary: 'We're Seeing Almost 11 Jobs Created Under Biden Presidency,' Economy is Booming
During a press briefing on January 27, 2023, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say about the state of the United State's economy under President Joe Biden's administration: "This was a report better than expected. We are seeing a growing economy. We are seeing records of almost 11 jobs created under this president."
Population shifts worldwide and why they matter
The United Nations projects India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, while the U.S. on the other hand needs more people to avoid big economic problems. Plus, the week in politics: RNC elections and more. And, five fired Memphis police officers are charged...
Fed pushback won't stop Custodia's lawsuit over master account
The U.S. Federal Reserve denied Wyoming-chartered Custodia Bank's application to be a member of the Federal Reserve System on Friday, saying its "novel" business model and focus on digital assets "presented significant safety and soundness risks." Why it matters: A new Fed crackdown appears to be underway, with a coinciding...
Biden's student debt relief program has approved over 16 million applications
Over 16 million people have been approved for debt relief under President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the less than four weeks that the application was available, the White House announced this week. Why it matters: The program is currently on hold while the Supreme Court considers a legal...
Making the deal with Progressive Dental's Bart Knellinger
Bart Knellinger's business began as a simple favor. What started as trying to help his dad, a dentist, advertise his new surgical laser services in the early 2000s turned into a multi-million dollar dental marketing firm. Fast forward: His Clearwater-based company, Progressive Dental, is projected to reach $70 million in...
McCarthy hopeful Biden will reach agreement ahead of debt limit talks
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he is meeting with President Biden this week to discuss the debt limit and is optimistic that the pair will strike an agreement. Why it matters: The meeting comes as McCarthy wants to fulfill his promises to GOP hardliners and make budget...
Crypto mining advocate sees green business in abandoned gas wells
A new advocate for bitcoin miners, Satoshi Action Fund, believes that securing the oldest cryptocurrency could be an effective way to finance a longstanding environmental problem in the United States: orphaned gas wells. Why it matters: The Environmental Defense Fund released a map in 2021 of 81,000 wells with no...
Reported long COVID drops, analysis finds
Among people who have ever had COVID, the share who say they currently or have ever had long COVID declined from 35% in June 2022 to 28% in January 2023, according to an analysis from KFF. The decline was driven by a reduction in the share who currently reported active...
