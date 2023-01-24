ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
Brewery Road Trip – DankHouse Brewing Co. in Newark

I love charting out all the breweries within an hour or so radius of Columbus and putting them on a list for when I feel like a mini road trip. I’ve seen DankHouse appear in many of my favorite bottle shops and was excited to see it was about 45 minutes away in Newark. I cleared out about two cases worth of space in the trunk and hit the road to see what the fuss was about.
Second Review Planned for Major Expansion of Dublin’s Bridge Street District

Dublin’s Bridge Street District could expand significantly to the north in the next few years if a new proposal comes to fruition. Longshore Street would be extended to connect John Shields Parkway and Tuller Road, and five new buildings would be built on both sides of the new road – an eight-story hotel, a six-story office building, a parking garage, and two residential buildings (one eight stories tall and the other nine).
Demolition Begins on Douglas Elementary School Site

Demolition got under way today on the Douglas Alternative Elementary School site in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. The Columbus Board of Education voted in January of 2020 to sell the 3.9 acre Douglas site and Columbus City Council signed off on the plan to purchase it in July of the same year. Columbus Recreation and Parks purchased the property, as well as the 11 acre Stockbridge Elementary School site at 3350 S. Champion Ave., for the appraised value of $1.99M ($1,650,000, for Douglas and $340,000, for Stockbridge, as approved by the Columbus Board of Education in August of 2020).
