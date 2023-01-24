Tyler Childers’ ‘Country Squire’ Album Is Officially Certified Gold

You love to see it.

Tyler Childers’ Country Squire album has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA, which means it has moved over 500,000 units since it was released in 2019.

It was Tyler’s third studio album, produced Sturgill Simpson, and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and American/Folk Albums (his first to do so).

The relatively short, 9-song tracklist packed a punch, with singles like “House Fire” and “All Your’n,” as well as the fan-favorite “Ever Lovin’ Hand.”

Of course, it was also the follow-up to his wildly popular breakthrough Purgatory record that initially put him on the map, but it’s not lacking in quality or content one bit.

In all honestly, I’m kinda shocked it took this long… here’s to many more gold record for Mr. Childers in the future:

Tyler most recently dropped his gospel album Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, which is a 3-part album featuring 8 songs, each in three different styles, for a total of 24 tracks.

The Hallelujah album features Tyler’s band The Food Stamps, while the Jubilee version explores the idea of adding more instruments to the band… some horns, strings, sitars and more. And then finally, the Joyful Noise version which is primarily electronic and instrumental.

He’s also gearing up for his 2023 Send In The Hounds tour , which officially kicks off in April.

“Country Squire”

“Ever Lovin’ Hand”

“House Fire”