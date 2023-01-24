Read full article on original website
Solon chamber young professionals event Jan. 31
Solon Chamber of Commerce will host a young professionals event with cocktails, conversations and connections from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Rusty Bucket at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. To register, visit bit.ly/3V7dKZc.
Camp Wise reunion keeps camp connections through the years
Friendships forged at sleepaway camps are one of the factors that keep campers and counselors eager to return each summer. Camp Wise in Claridon Township helps its campers and staff stay in touch by hosting reunions and planning committees throughout the year, including its annual reunion last November. The 2022 reunion brought the community together at WhirlyBall in Bedford Heights.
Susan Friedman / Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz
Susan Friedman, an estate planning attorney at Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz in Cleveland, said finding her way to a law career started in high school. She credits her Shaker Heights High School U.S. government teacher Jerry Graham as the one to inspire her choice to pursue political science as a major in her undergraduate studies.
Cynthia Krips Port / Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
For Cynthia Krips Port, giving back to the community is a top priority. In addition to her work as an estate planning attorney at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in Cleveland, she spends her time volunteering for organizations such as the Beachwood Schools Foundation, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights.
Sarah Katz / Ulmer & Berne LLP
When Sarah Katz, associate attorney at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, was presented with the opportunity to incorporate her interest in science into her practice as an attorney, she eagerly embraced it. Katz’s practice focuses on product liability litigation and the defense of pharmaceutical, medical device and toxic tort...
Allison Rose Foundation to hold fourth Yellow Brick Road fundraiser
Allison Rose Foundation will hold its fourth Yellow Brick Road Celebration Feb. 4 at Embassy Suites in Independence. Founded by Michael and Becca Suhy to educate others about food allergies and to prevent other families from experiencing food allergy deaths of a child or young adult, ARF is named after their daughter, Ally Suhy, who died in November 2017, at age 18 from an anaphylactic reaction due to her severe nut allergy while studying at Ohio University in Athens.
Jeff Wild / Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Jeff Wild always knew he would be a lawyer, even as a child. Growing up around his architect father’s real estate projects in New York City, Wild developed an affinity for the tangible impact of creating something that came along with his father’s career. Combining that with his desire to help people accomplish their goals while positively impacting communities, commercial real estate law felt like his best route, he said.
Pasch says he's 'very fortunate' for new opportunity with ADL
James Pasch, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland regional director, plans to remain in Cleveland as he takes on his new role as senior director of national litigation, overseeing a new ADL nationwide litigation program. Pasch has served as the regional director of the ADL Cleveland office, serving Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and...
Tower City Centers adds retail, dining
Tower City Center announced Jan. 17 the addition of four more tenants to the center at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. The stores include Kouture Kreationz, Media Luna Bakery, The Lash Bag and The Blush Gallery. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies, located...
Yiddish Vinkl for January 27
Narishkeit (NAHR-ish-kite) • “Vibald du farshtaist dein narishkeit, bistu a kluger./As long as you understand your foolishness, you are smart.”. • “Yasher Koach (may you have strength, good job) for putting up with my Narishkeit. Advertisement for a greeting card: “The perfect card for anyone who deserves an award for putting up with your shenanigans.” (bit.ly/3XnEzKJ)
Benjamin Hoen / Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., LPA
As a product of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and a trained rabbi who studied in yeshivas around the world, Benjamin Hoen’s interest in Jewish philosophy and law texts led him to becoming an attorney. He began working as a law clerk at Weltman, Weinberg &...
Cleveland State University School of Law
We stand out for our outstanding faculty, state-of-the art trial courtroom, learning commons, consistently high bar passage rate, national award-winning moot court teams, downtown campus a short walk away from most of Cleveland’s legal employers, hands-on experiential opportunities, and cutting-edge programs such as cybersecurity and global space law. We...
Case Western Reserve University School Of Law
Case Western Reserve University School of Law is part of the top-ranked university in Ohio. We have a longstanding commitment to diversity: 23% of our students identify as a member of an underrepresented minority group, 20% as LGBTQ, and 53% as female. We are ranked fifth best in the nation in experiential education, our faculty are ranked 30th in the nation in scholarly impact, and in 2021-22, Prelaw Magazine ranked us as a “top school” in 12 specialties. And at over $127 million, our endowment is the 32nd largest of any law school, enabling us to provide generous scholarships.
Craig Weintraub / The Law Offices of Craig Weintraub
Little could have prepared Craig Weintraub, attorney at The Law Offices of Craig Weintraub in Cleveland, for the adversity he would face when he took on the internationally-publicized case of Ariel Castro nearly 10 years ago. Castro was charged with 977 counts, including kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder. The crimes spanned between the years 2002 and 2013, during which Castro held Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight captive in his Tremont neighborhood home.
Mendel’s kosher BBQ accepting reservations for soft opening
Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a new kosher barbecue restaurant in Shaker Heights, is accepting reservations for its soft opening. The restaurant at 20314 Chagrin Blvd. is located in the former space of Lucy’s Sweet Surrender. The bakery closed in October 2021, and went to auction in November. For...
Brandon Duber / Bentoff & Duber Co. LPA
For Brandon Duber, practicing law is about helping people and making a positive difference in their lives when they are most in need. Duber said he was inspired by his father Michael to enter law and to focus on workers’ compensation, personal injury, criminal defense and medical malpractice as his father does.
The University of Akron School of Law
U.S. News and other publications rank Akron Law’s intellectual property law, trial advocacy and part-time Studies programs among the best in the country. We are nationally recognized for experiential learning. Our trial advocacy teams are consistently among the best in the country, with 23 national and regional titles. We...
Quagliata, Ladner to open steakhouse in Little Italy
Partners Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner recently took possession of the former Nora space in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood in November, with plans to open a steakhouse in the space at 2181 Murray Hill Road. In addition to Giovanni’s Ristorante in Beachwood, the pair also own Smokin’ Q’s BBQ...
Franklin C. Malemud / McDonald Hopkins
An attorney for 25 years, Franklin C. Malemud has been perfecting his craft in the practice of trust and estate litigation for the last 21 years. He said his experience as a young lawyer exposed him to many well-known attorneys in town that were known for what he would call a “niche practice.” So, when he was asked to join a firm’s trust and estate litigation practice group, that is where he began to focus his work.
Doug Eppler / Walter Haverfield
Doug Eppler’s law career was born out of a love for giving advice to friends and sticking up for those he cared about. “This was when I was younger, sort of in high school and college,” Eppler said. “I am sure it wasn’t the best advice, but I liked doing it. I originally was at Syracuse University for journalism, but I decided at one point it wasn’t for me. I was trying to figure out what to do, but in between my love for giving advice and advocacy, and a love of writing, I decided to go to law school.”
