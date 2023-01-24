Read full article on original website
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state. School districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts, and others helped serve more...
Jiu Jitsu tournament at the Illinois State Fiargrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Fairground was home to a Jiu-Jitsu tournament. The tournament was family-friendly and open to the public. Nearly 350 competitors, both kids, and adults were able to compete. The competition started at 10:30 am in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds...
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
Lincoln University changing sports conferences, adding baseball, soccer programs
Lincoln University announced they were changing sports conferences and adding three sports programs. During a press conference on Thursday, officials from the school and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced the switch. The school will be the 15th member of the GLVC and start regular season play in the...
0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
Illinois EPA announces lead service line inventory grant recipients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of...
Illinois Jobs up in all 14 metro areas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jobs increased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage...
Illinois paid off remaining unemployment insurance trust fund debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Wednesday that the state has officially repaid the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance (UI) Trust Fund debt. The payment was made possible after a historic agreement was reached between the state, and...
IDOC responds to lawmaker concerns over Graham Correctional Facility incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) has responded to a state senator’s request for transparency. Senator Jason Plummer sent a letter to IDOC earlier this week asking them to be more open about what happened when 25 people got sick inside Graham Correctional Facility last week.
Police urge drivers to register emergency information
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
DeSantis proposes death penalty for child rapists
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., proposed a handful of changes to Florida's criminal justice laws on Thursday, which included allowing the execution of child rapists. Speaking at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, DeSantis also proposed only requiring a supermajority of jurors to recommend a death penalty...
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
