Indianapolis, IN

Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations

By Matt Adams
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress.

The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood.

The furniture store is known for its unique abbreviated schedule, opening only on Fridays through Sundays.

The reason behind the closing? Owner Tom Phillips is retiring, the retailer said.

Liquidation of the Indianapolis-area stores begins on Thursday, Jan. 26. As a result of the liquidation effort, stores will be open seven days a week.

During the liquidation sale, customers can expect “unprecedented discounts” on furniture and mattresses. Home accessories will go for 35% off while rugs will be 65% off.

Weekends Only first opened in St. Louis in 1997. It grew to eight stores, with the Castleton location opening in 2015 and the Greenwood store following in 2018.

Five of its eight stores are in Missouri, with its remaining store located in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Once the liquidation sale is complete, all eight Weekends Only stores will close for good.

