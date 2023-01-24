Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
‘We’re fighting for a free future’: the Chechen battalions siding with Kyiv
For all their efforts fighting for Ukraine in the eastern city of Bakhmut, if the Chechen volunteers’ Dzhokhar Dudayev battalion was a football club it would be Millwall. Nobody likes us, their fans sing, and “we don’t care”, says Tor, 38, with a laugh. “Once I...
NBC New York
For Ukraine, Western Tanks Could Be a Game Changer in the Conflict
Germany and the U.S. have decided to send dozens of their own respective battle tanks. There was delight in Kyiv, with officials saying it could be a game changer in war. And anger in Moscow with officials there calling the latest donation of military equipment by NATO, and offensive weaponry no less, as "extremely dangerous."
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Classified documents in my corn crib
There sure has been an epidemic of misplaced state secrets: Trump (who didn’t want to give his back), Biden, Pence, me—who’s next?
NBC New York
U.S. Government Should Pay $14 Trillion in Reparations to Black Americans, Say Authors William Darity and Kirsten Mullen
To help close the racial wealth gap, the U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans, according to William A. Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen, authors of "From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century." In an interview with CNBC, Darity, a Duke...
NBC New York
House Republicans Pass Bill to Limit Drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
Comments / 0