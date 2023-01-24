ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6

Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs, Bengals line continues to bounce for AFC title game: Why it's moved, and how history's on Cincy's side

There's something about the Chiefs' upcoming AFC Championship Game that is different from their previous four title-game matchups in their current run. The favored team each of the past four years, Kansas City opened as the favorite again this season, but the line flipped early in the week as K.C. became a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday the line flipped again, with the Chiefs now 1-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NFL DFS picks, 2023 NFL playoffs: 49ers vs. Eagles, Chiefs vs. Bengals lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Four teams remain in the 2023 NFL playoffs, making it imperative to hit on the right picks from a smaller than usual NFL DFS player pool on conference championship weekend. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Brock Purdy and the 49ers for the 2023 NFC Championship Game, while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. With his lingering ankle injury, should Mahomes still be considered a must-start player in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks on Sunday? Should you build your Conference Championship Round NFL DFS picks around other star players like Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Travis Kelce, or Isiah Pacheco?
CBS Sports

DeMeco Ryans interested in becoming Texans head coach despite previous lawsuit against former team

Due to NFL rules, the Houston Texans must wait until after Sunday's NFC Championship Game to interview DeMeco Ryans a second time for their vacant head coaching position. In the meantime, the Texans had to figure out whether Ryans would actually want the job. According to a league source, Houston and team owner Cal McNair weren't sure whether Ryans, who once sued the Texans for negligence, would ultimately want to be the head coach for the team.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game

If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jonathan Gannon says he's returning in 2023 despite head coach interviews: 'Philly's keeping me'

Jonathan Gannon has been a hot target in the head coaching cycle for the last two years, reportedly drawing interest from the Broncos and Cardinals while landing repeat interviews with the Texans. But the Eagles defensive coordinator isn't going anywhere for at least another year, telling Philadelphia's Fox 29 after Sunday's NFC title win that he's set to return to the team in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Proves worth as backup

Rush completed 58.0 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions over nine games in 2022. The 29-year-old quarterback saw his most action yet in an NFL season, and Rush kept the Cowboys' year afloat by winning four of his five starts while Dak Prescott was sidelined with a thumb injury in September and October. Rush will be a free agent this offseason, while Will Grier is still under contract for another season, so it's possible Dallas doesn't bring him back in 2023. Given his success this past season, Rush could have multiple offers to sort through from teams looking for QB depth.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

NFC Championship Game: 49ers' QB problems vs. Eagles has us revisiting the NFL's 'third-quarterback rule'

The San Francisco 49ers' 2022 season came to an end in the NFC Championship Game, as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7. NFL fans didn't get the matchup they were anticipating, as quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow on the 49ers' first drive of the game, and then backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion early in the third quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable

Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.

