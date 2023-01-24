Read full article on original website
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year
The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.
Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It
When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
The Outgoing CEO of a Giant Autos Firm Had a Message for His Successor: Don't Be Like Me
After Akio Toyoda, the CEO and President of Toyota, announced he was stepping down on Thursday, he shared his advice to his successor and broke down his business philosophy. "Rather than try to be like me, I want you to value your individuality," he said he'd once told the incoming chief Koji Sato ahead of an important meeting. Sato had been unsure what to say and what messages to express, Toyoda explained in a translated webcast on Thursday.
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Big Oil Poised to Smash Annual Profit Records — Sparking Outcry From Campaigners and Activists
Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies are slated to report a combined profit of $190 billion for 2022, according to estimates from analysts at Refinitiv. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of reaping a "windfall of war," while simultaneously refusing to help lower prices...
