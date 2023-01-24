Read full article on original website
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach
The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich as the team’s next head coach on Thursday, leaving lawyers for interim head coach Steve Wilks “shocked and disturbed.”. Reich, who most recently served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is making a homecoming trip of sorts after serving as the Panthers’ first-ever quarterback in 1995. That hiring seems to have come at the expense of Steve Wilks, the team’s interim coach for over half of the season.
10 Unforgettable Moments From Eagles-49ers History
10 unforgettable moments from Eagles-49ers history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There’ve been some pretty wild moments in an Eagles-49ers rivalry that goes back 71 years to the Eagles’ 21-14 over the 49ers at Shibe Park in 1951, when Clyde Scott caught a couple long touchdown passes and Adrian Burk out-played Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle.
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
Championship Sunday started in Philadelphia, where the No. 1 Eagles cruised to a win 31-7 over the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers spent much of the game without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy who injured his throwing arm midway through the first quarter. Backup playcaller Josh Johnson stepped in before being sent to the locker room himself with a head injury while the Eagles continued to increase their lead. Purdy returned but deferred most snaps to running back Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers were never able to get back in the game.
