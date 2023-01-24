Championship Sunday started in Philadelphia, where the No. 1 Eagles cruised to a win 31-7 over the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers spent much of the game without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy who injured his throwing arm midway through the first quarter. Backup playcaller Josh Johnson stepped in before being sent to the locker room himself with a head injury while the Eagles continued to increase their lead. Purdy returned but deferred most snaps to running back Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers were never able to get back in the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO