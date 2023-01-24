ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Tomase: Casas' up-close assessment of Yoshida will excite Red Sox fans

They batted third for their respective countries in the gold medal game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so Team USA's Triston Casas is the rare Red Sox player with firsthand experience of what it's like to face new teammate Masataka Yoshida of Japan. And suffice to say, he's impressed. "I...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies agree to deal with veteran utilityman Josh Harrison

The Phillies have agreed to a one-year contract with Josh Harrison, the veteran utilityman's agency announced Sunday afternoon. It's worth $2 million, according to the New York Post, the sort of deal that indicates Harrison has a real shot to make the opening-day roster. This is the second time the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

In two weeks, Andy Reid faces the team that fired him 10 years ago

Of the final four NFL teams, any combination would have been a great one in the Super Bowl. This one may be the best. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be facing the team that fired him a decade ago, after 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles. He quickly landed in Kansas City, and now he’ll go for his second Super Bowl win as the Eagles try to do the same thing.
KANSAS CITY, MO

