‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family

That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
Behind The Band Name: My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance excited many an emo nostalgist after making the decision to reunite last year. The group broke up in 2013 to pursue other projects. After coming together privately in 2017 just to see if things still felt right, they decided to launch back into the world with a reunion tour.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!

Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavender Haze' Music Video

Taylor Swift is putting her fans in a lavender haze! In the early hours of Friday morning, the 33-year-old singer delighted fans with the release of her music video for "Lavender Haze," one day after she announced its impending arrival. The video fits perfectly with the meaning of the song,...
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video

Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video. The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."
Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)

Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo. Segel spoke...
Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report

Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey. The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said...
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch New California-Chic Home Line 'The BFF Collection'

Despite the gloomy forecast, winter is coming to an end sooner than you might think. The start of spring is just two months away, which means it's time to manifest the sunnier days ahead with a little home refresh. If you're looking for some cheerful decor that won't break the bank, our beloved 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have teamed up with QVC to bring you adorable home accents at affordable prices.

