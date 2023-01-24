Read full article on original website
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family
That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Co-Star Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nomination (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford has nothing but praise for his former Indiana Jones co-star, Ke Huy Quan. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Ford at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, where he shared his reaction to Quan's first-ever Oscar nomination. "I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy,"...
Behind The Band Name: My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance excited many an emo nostalgist after making the decision to reunite last year. The group broke up in 2013 to pursue other projects. After coming together privately in 2017 just to see if things still felt right, they decided to launch back into the world with a reunion tour.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
Anne Hathaway Is Making the Internet Wild Over Clips of Her Dancing at Paris Fashion Week
The Dancer Wears Valentino! Anne Hathaway has no problem getting down with her bad self. The 40-year-old actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show -- and the Internet may not recover. In a series of short clips, Hathaway is seen breaking it...
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!
Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavender Haze' Music Video
Taylor Swift is putting her fans in a lavender haze! In the early hours of Friday morning, the 33-year-old singer delighted fans with the release of her music video for "Lavender Haze," one day after she announced its impending arrival. The video fits perfectly with the meaning of the song,...
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video
Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video. The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."
Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)
Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo. Segel spoke...
Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report
Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey. The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said...
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch New California-Chic Home Line 'The BFF Collection'
Despite the gloomy forecast, winter is coming to an end sooner than you might think. The start of spring is just two months away, which means it's time to manifest the sunnier days ahead with a little home refresh. If you're looking for some cheerful decor that won't break the bank, our beloved 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have teamed up with QVC to bring you adorable home accents at affordable prices.
