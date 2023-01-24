Read full article on original website
10 Adorable A-Frames to Stay at This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When it comes to taking a vacation, Michigan has many places you can go. However, if you want to stay somewhere unique and uncommon, you may want to consider one of these adorable A-frame homes. Michigan A-Frame Homes For Rent on Airbnb. It's not something you see every day. So...
7 Mammals That Are on Michigan’s Threatened or Endangered List
Michigan is known for having a variety of interesting wildlife. Unfortunately, some of our wildlife is at risk of extinction. The list of threatened wildlife in Michigan includes almost 400 endangered, threatened, and special concern species. Animals become endangered or at risk for a number of reasons. According to USGS,...
Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case
More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Ever Ride a MoonBike? Try One Out at This Michigan Ski Resort
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
Charming Michigan Airbnb Cottage in the Woods Was Once a Rollercoaster
The Willow House has a story to tell. Not only is this adorable Airbnb on the west side of the state considered one of the most unique Airbnbs in Michigan, but it's also proof that everything old can truly be new again. You see, Willow House was once a rollercoaster.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan
Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MI Emagine Theatres Offering $3 Movies With Winter Kids Series
Stay warm and keep the kids happy this winter with $3 movies at Emagine Theatres. Emagine Theatres throughout Michigan are giving parents a great opportunity to have fun, keep the kids entertained, and stay warm this winter. The Winter Kids Series has begun at Emagine Theatres with a new movie each week.
This One Is For The Kids! Bluey Is Coming To Michigan
If you are a parent of a little one, you may have the theme song of this new children's show stuck in your head. No, it is not Baby Shark, which is also probably stuck in your head. This Australian pup has wiggled her way into many children's hearts. It's...
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
Michigan Concert-Goers, For the Love of God, Stop Doing This!
Being in the crowd at a concert has really changed over the years. Going to a concert to see your favorite bands and performers is amazing. The excitement that is in the air is hard to find in other parts of life. When the lights go out and the crowd begins to roar in anticipation of the show, all your cares seem to drift away. However, nowadays there is something else that happens that drives me up the wall.
Vintage Photos of Devil’s Lake, Michigan: 1900-1950s
Devil's Lake was once home to one of Mid-Michigan's best rock halls. It began as the Lakeview Dance Pavilion in 1914 and brought in all the top-notch musicians and vocalists from the 1910s thru the 1950s. Then Rock 'n Roll came along. With that, the hall was purchased by O.E. Green, who began booking the top rock acts of the day.
Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One
There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her on the Set of Home Improvement
Did Michigan's favorite tool man Tim Allen Flash Pamela Anderson on the set of 'Home Improvement' back in the day? That's the claim she's making in her new book which comes out later this month. The Baywatch alumn alleges in her book 'Love, Pamela' that the incident occurred in 1991...
Why is the Michigan State Police Saying Goodbye to its Motorcycle Division?
For almost 100 years, motorcycles have been part of the Michigan State Police. Now the MSP has made the decision to disband the elite unit. Troopers on Harley Davidson motorcycles replaced horses for standard highway patrol back in 1924 and have been a fixture on the roadways for the MSP since then. Members of the motorcycle unit will now leave the bikes behind and make the switch to patrol cars as the MSP says goodbye to the unit.
