ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

7 Mammals That Are on Michigan’s Threatened or Endangered List

Michigan is known for having a variety of interesting wildlife. Unfortunately, some of our wildlife is at risk of extinction. The list of threatened wildlife in Michigan includes almost 400 endangered, threatened, and special concern species. Animals become endangered or at risk for a number of reasons. According to USGS,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case

More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan Concert-Goers, For the Love of God, Stop Doing This!

Being in the crowd at a concert has really changed over the years. Going to a concert to see your favorite bands and performers is amazing. The excitement that is in the air is hard to find in other parts of life. When the lights go out and the crowd begins to roar in anticipation of the show, all your cares seem to drift away. However, nowadays there is something else that happens that drives me up the wall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Vintage Photos of Devil’s Lake, Michigan: 1900-1950s

Devil's Lake was once home to one of Mid-Michigan's best rock halls. It began as the Lakeview Dance Pavilion in 1914 and brought in all the top-notch musicians and vocalists from the 1910s thru the 1950s. Then Rock 'n Roll came along. With that, the hall was purchased by O.E. Green, who began booking the top rock acts of the day.
LAKE, MI
Club 93.7

Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One

There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Why is the Michigan State Police Saying Goodbye to its Motorcycle Division?

For almost 100 years, motorcycles have been part of the Michigan State Police. Now the MSP has made the decision to disband the elite unit. Troopers on Harley Davidson motorcycles replaced horses for standard highway patrol back in 1924 and have been a fixture on the roadways for the MSP since then. Members of the motorcycle unit will now leave the bikes behind and make the switch to patrol cars as the MSP says goodbye to the unit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy