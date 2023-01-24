Turning into your parents is a loaded notion. A gesture, a jawline, a phrase that emerges from your mouth without conscious thought, maybe something about carnations, or soup, or men in shiny shoes. “I’m turning into my mother” (or father) is rarely said with simple joy. But when they are no longer around, it can be obscurely comforting. It’s a reflection the literary critic Johanna Thomas-Corr made in a lovely piece of writing about her mother’s recent death. “I have come to like images of myself, simply because they remind me of her,” she wrote. “I rather like the fact I now look a bit like my mother did. I find I am not fighting it.”

40 MINUTES AGO