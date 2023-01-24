Read full article on original website
Related
A new start after 60: I survived cancer – and learned to respect my amazing body
Sylvie Boulay was in her 60s when she finally fell in love with her body. Growing up in Paris, she felt that her shape didn’t fit. At ballet class, the girls were slim and long-legged. From her mother, and society, she acquired “a very strong feeling that French women had to look a certain way”. It took a long time – decades, she says – “to realise there was nothing wrong with me”.
I’m turning into my mother – and it makes me so happy
Turning into your parents is a loaded notion. A gesture, a jawline, a phrase that emerges from your mouth without conscious thought, maybe something about carnations, or soup, or men in shiny shoes. “I’m turning into my mother” (or father) is rarely said with simple joy. But when they are no longer around, it can be obscurely comforting. It’s a reflection the literary critic Johanna Thomas-Corr made in a lovely piece of writing about her mother’s recent death. “I have come to like images of myself, simply because they remind me of her,” she wrote. “I rather like the fact I now look a bit like my mother did. I find I am not fighting it.”
Comments / 0