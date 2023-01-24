ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers

A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire at casket company in York

Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

OPEN | Rt. 441 cleared of hazardous wall in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Rt. 441, Water St., is now open to the public following a retaining wall that had fallen and became a hazard to motorists. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials are working to clear a road hazard on Rt. 441 in Manor Township, and it's expected to be fixed by next week.
PennLive.com

Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building

A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
FORT LOUDON, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for missing PA man last seen in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a missing man last seen in Fulton Township. Police say Thomas Caldwell, 59-years-old, is originally from Chester County and hasn't been seen since Jan. 22 when he was on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway. According to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Skimming device found on ATM at Sheetz in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A skimming device was discovered on an ATM in York County, according to police. Northern York County Regional police said the ATM is located inside the Sheetz on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township. Police said two men placed the skimmer there just after 11 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA

