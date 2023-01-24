Read full article on original website
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers
A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
WGAL
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Gaming cafe in Dauphin County closes with plans to relocate to ‘next adventure’
A gaming cafe that opened during the pandemic is relocating to focus on retail. UrTurn Cafe at 7710 Allentown Blvd. in West Hanover Township closed, according to the owners, who shared a message on Facebook the business is relocating this spring to the Farmstead Farmers Market in Palmyra. In the...
local21news.com
OPEN | Rt. 441 cleared of hazardous wall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Rt. 441, Water St., is now open to the public following a retaining wall that had fallen and became a hazard to motorists. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials are working to clear a road hazard on Rt. 441 in Manor Township, and it's expected to be fixed by next week.
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building
A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
Costco’s plan to open new central Pa. store moves forward
Plans for a Costco Wholesale store on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township have moved forward. The store would sit on an 18-acre property that is owned by Silver Spring Township-based Ferris Land Development. The property is across the Carlisle Pike from Faulkner Cadillac and the Cumberland Valley School District complex.
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
local21news.com
Reward offered for information on jewelry store burglary at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Swatara Police say they are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred on December 21, around 7:30 p.m. at the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall. During this burglary, police say several suspects forcibly entered and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry...
Jewelry Heist At Harrisburg Mall, $4k Reward Offered: Police
A pre-Christmas jewelry burglary at Harrisburg Mall has police offering a hefty reward. The thefts forcibly entered the S&M Jewelry store in the Harrisburg Mall on December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Swatara Township police on Jan. 27, 2023. During this burglary, multiple...
3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
local21news.com
Former employee accused of stealing almost $5,000 in lottery tickets in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A former Turkey Hill employee in Denver, PA, has been charged after police say she stole over $4,600 worth of lottery tickets. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58-years-old, worked at the Turkey Hill on the 2500 block of North Reading Road between August and November of 2022 according to police.
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
local21news.com
PSP searching for missing PA man last seen in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a missing man last seen in Fulton Township. Police say Thomas Caldwell, 59-years-old, is originally from Chester County and hasn't been seen since Jan. 22 when he was on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway. According to...
WGAL
Skimming device found on ATM at Sheetz in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A skimming device was discovered on an ATM in York County, according to police. Northern York County Regional police said the ATM is located inside the Sheetz on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township. Police said two men placed the skimmer there just after 11 a.m....
local21news.com
Uncle leaves special needs child home alone with knives and guns in Berks Co., police say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is in custody after officials say he left a special needs child alone at a home filled with drugs, guns, and knives. According to the West Reading Police Department, 911 received a call from a 10-year-old boy at around 12:26 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he could not get into his home.
local21news.com
Home damaged after Swatara Twp. Police allegedly cause burning vehicle to crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Dauphin County home was damaged by a burning vehicle during a police response, according to authorities. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, patrol officers came upon a two vehicle accident that had just occurred on the 900 block of South 29th Street around 9:30 AM on Friday morning.
