Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
Casper Artist Reflects on a Lifetime of Drawing Faces
This is the second article in a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. "You can get into a lot of trouble with noses." I had a feeling I was going to enjoy chatting with Tom Loepp after our first phone call to set up a lunch date.
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight. The Lyric is hosting auditions for a drag show happening in March. It will be produced by the Haus of Carfire and House of abAstris, two performers who are legendary drag queens in their own right.
Casper Ghost Busters Save Wyoming Restaurant
It's no surprise that a restaurant called Little Shop Of Burgers might have ghosts in it. Right, well Casper Wyoming has its own set of ghostbusters. A father and daughter team who live not far off in Fort Danger. Fort Danger is another story for another time. One ghost you...
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
Meals on Wheels Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans Happening Friday Night at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
The 23rd Annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans event to benefit Meals on Wheels is happening Friday night from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. That's according to a Facebook post from Natrona County Meals on Wheels, who wrote that guests are invited to "sip and sample soup and chili." This is...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
VIDEO: Off-the-Clock Arborist Rescues Cat From High Atop a Tree
Alexander Jennings has never met a tree he hasn't wanted to climb. That's how it was when he was a kid, and that's how he is now. Some people have mountains, others have trees. The metaphor is the same. Which is why when Jennings (known to his friends and coworkers...
Dangerous Travel Conditions for Casper-Area, Use Extreme Caution
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has posted high impacts for all roads in and around Casper. Use extreme caution, delay travel or consider alternate routes. Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind. Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
New Lunch Menu, Saturday Doughnuts, and Fresh Fish for Casper’s Grant Street Grocery & Market
Grant Street Grocery and Market's website announces: New Year, New Menu!. They've got a ton of new items to choose from, including the "Grown up Grilled Cheese" that piqued my interest--a smoked gouda and cheddar sandwhich on grilled sourdough or wheat with a side of hot pepper bacon jam. Hot dang!
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an active investigation. That's according to Dane Andersen, Engineer and Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, who stated that the Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists are assisting in the investigation. "It was at 2:31 p.m. that Casper Fire-EMS received...
PHOTOS: These Are the Doggos You Can Adopt Right Now From the Casper Humane Society
Every so often, we find ourselves looking at animal adoption websites. This is a mistake, because we then want to adopt every single dog that we see. It happened with Metro and now it's happening with the Casper Humane Society. The Casper Humane Society currently has 26 dogs available for...
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Casper Walmart Sold Cartons of Eggs for One Dollar…But Now They’re Mostly Gone
Americans all across the country are trying their best to combat the rising price in eggs. Yes, eggs. USA Today reports that the price of eggs is up 60% from this same time, a year earlier. "Last year, the average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs in the...
