KBTX.com
Bryan man sentenced to 35 years for family violence crimes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after attacking his wife and her 12-year-old son in separate incidents, according to prosecutors. Jamarious Davis was sentenced last week in Brazos County for the April 2019 assault in which he destroyed his wife’s property and then strangled the woman on their bed while saying they would be together “till death do us part.”
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
KWTX
Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas. The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26. She was...
News Channel 25
Body found in College Station creek: Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities are working to identify a body found in a creek Friday morning. College Station police have not identified the remains and are working the scene at Wolf Creek Pen. Police said the call about the remains came in around 10 a.m., when someone walking...
KBTX.com
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
KBTX.com
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
KBTX.com
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have reported that the girl was located safely Saturday afternoon. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning. Authorities believe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
KWTX
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting. A McLennan County grand jury...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
CBS Austin
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
Brenham Police reveal details about discovered buried fetus at Hohlt Park
BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police and the City of Brenham have provided an update on a buried fetus that was discovered at Hohlt Park on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police originally responded to a report at Hohlt Park around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday after witnesses informed them about individuals who displayed "concerning" demeanor and behavior after emerging from the nearby woods and walking to the parking lot.
fox44news.com
Deadly Shooting in Falls County
Falls County (FOX 44) — Falls County deputies shut down part of Highway 6 Thursday afternoon as they investigated a deadly shooting. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the investigation was south of Reagan. Deputies learned of a black GMC truck with the driver window shot...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night 10:20, Cpl. Armando Guerra made contact with Jackson Heath, 17 of Brenham, in the 100 block of Laney Street in reference to an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Heath was taken into custody without incident on the warrant for Burglary of a Building. Once in custody Heath was also found to be in Possession of Marijuana prior to his transport to the Washington County Jail. Heath was booked in on the warrant and Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz.
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash
A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
