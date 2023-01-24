ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

Two 17-year-olds Shot in Bridgeton, NJ: Man Killed, Woman Wounded

Authorities in Bridgeton say two 17-year-olds were shot in the city early Sunday morning, one fatally. The incident happened just after 12:30 AM in the 300 block of North Pearl Street. There, responding officers found a 17-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A...
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey Woman Caught Posing as a High School Student

In the 1987 film, Hiding Out, Jon Cryer played a stockbroker who fled the mob and enrolled in a high school using the identity of another teen in order to hide from the mob. In the 1995 Adam Sandler movie, Billy Madison, Sandler plays the title role of an heir to his father's hotel company. However, the only way he could inherit the company is if he goes back and completes all 12 grades of school.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
FORT LEE, NJ
Amish Buggy Shows Off Philadelphia Eagles Pride

Let's hear it for the boys! It seems everyone is getting in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff excitement, including this the driver of this Amish buggy. Twitter user Heidi Irwin spotted this buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania sporting a giant Eagles banner on its back end. Hmm, wonder if it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
