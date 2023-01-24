Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bearish Signs for Ripple Appear, Will $0.40 Hold? (XRP Price Analysis)
Presently, XRP’s price action is not looking overly promising against either USDT or BTC. Things could worsen in the coming days if all remains as it is right now. On the daily chart, the price continues its struggle to break above the $0.43 resistance level, following a push above both the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.
cryptopotato.com
Solana is Up 6% Daily, Here’s the Key Resistance (SOL Price Analysis)
Solana continues to perform despite a decline in the buying volume, booking a 6% increase in the past 24h. The resistance at $27 is keeping bulls in check. They have been rejected at that level on Saturday. In the process, SOL has formed an ascending triangle, and a major breakout is expected over the coming days. Should bulls fail, then the price can quickly fall to the $20 support.
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K
LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...
cryptopotato.com
Aptos Leads L1 Trade With 130% Gains, Bitcoin Bulls Fight For $23K, Sentiment Improves: This Week’s Recap
Aptos is this week’s hottest story, gaining over 130% in seven days. Bitcoin’s dominance, however, continues increasing as BTC outperforms the altcoin market. The market sentiment continues to improve as cryptocurrencies see another week of trading in the green. The market added around $70 billion to its total capitalization, while the overall sentiment is at a 10-month high.
cryptopotato.com
MATIC Adds 8% Daily, Bitcoin at a Decision Point (Market Watch)
MATIC and LEO are today’s top performers, with price increases of over 8%. Bitcoin experienced some volatility yesterday following the US GDP announcement but remains at a key point of around $23,000 now. Most altcoins are calmer today, with ETH, SOL, and XRP retracing slightly. MATIC and LEO, though,...
cryptopotato.com
Despite Recent Market Revival, These Crypto Companies Dismissed More Employees
Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Gemini are some of the well-known cryptocurrency firms to fire staff after the FTX catastrophe. The prolonged bear market reduced the interest in cryptocurrencies and hampered the operations of numerous industry players. Some leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and Kraken, laid off a chunk of their workforce to cope with the challenging times.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Investment Trends That Will Define 2023: Report
Crypto has always had an image problem, something that escalated after a brutal 2022. Less than a month into the new year, the market is already showing sustainable signs of recovery, and the “creative destruction” that transpired could ultimately be a huge win not just for the consumer but also in terms of regulatory protections and rapid innovation, as well as lowered cost structures.
cryptopotato.com
Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Rejected by the SEC Once Again
The regulator rejected the joint application for the second time. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected the joint effort of Ark Investment Management and 21Shares to list a spot Bitcoin ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The agency dismissed another application filed by the partners in the...
cryptopotato.com
Strike Integrates Lightning With Point of Sale Giant Clover
Strike’s plans to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with American POS providers are beginning to take effect. Bitcoin payment and wallet company Strike has partnered with fintech giant Fiserv to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with the point-of-sale terminal provider, Clover. This will allow certain Clover merchants to accept...
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Why Aptos Exploded by 400% in 30 Days
Aptos exploded by over 400% in the past 30 days, becoming one of the market’s best performers. Here are three possible reasons why. Aptos is undoubtedly the hottest story of the past month, being amongst the absolute best-performing cryptocurrencies in the past 30 days. APT, its native token, skyrocketed by a mind-blowing 400% during that period.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Stable at $23K as Q4 2022 US GDP Beats Expectations
Bitcoin reacted with minor fluctuations but remains above $23,000 for now. The world’s largest economy just announced the GDP figures for the latest quarter of 2022, showing moderate but declining growth compared to Q3. Unlike most previous statements coming from the US, this one brought little-to-no immediate volatility to...
cryptopotato.com
US SEC Inquires Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report
The intersection of crypto and traditional finance is now under the watchful eye of the top US regulator. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is targeting investment advisors for potentially offering digital asset custody to its clients without meeting proper criteria. Citing three unnamed sources, Reuters reported that...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Jan-27: ETH, XRP, ADA, APT, and BNB
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Aptos, and Binance Coin. Ethereum’s rally cooled off this week after its price failed to stay above $1,600, booking only a 2% increase. The current trend is leaning bearish on lower timeframes, and a test of the key support at $1,550 appears imminent.
cryptopotato.com
FLOKI Soars 15% After DAO Proposal to Burn $55M in Floki Inu Tokens
FLOKI climbed to a 5-month high after the team shared the plan. Floki Inu developers contemplate burning nearly 5 trillion FLOKI tokens (worth almost $55 million) to reduce the tax applied on each transaction. FLOKI’s price reacted positively, surging 15% in a few hours. The team behind the popular...
cryptopotato.com
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Why Polkadot’s DOT Is Not a Security According to the Web3 Foundation
Web3 Foundation, the entity in charge of Pokadot’s development, laid out the reasons why DOT is not a security and why it believes the SEC should acquiesce. Back in 2017, the SEC released Report 21A, better known as the DAO Report. In it, the agency laid out the reasons why the tokens of most DAOs, Polkadot included, should be considered securities.
Comments / 0