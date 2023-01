The Fairmont State men's basketball team prepares for two crucial MEC games this week. The Fighting Falcons welcome West Virginia State to Joe Retton Arena on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 7:30 p.m. The men's basketball team travels to Charleston on Saturday (Jan. 28) for a 4 p.m. matchup versus the Golden Eagles.

