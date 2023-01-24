Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Yankees, Cardinals, Astros among teams interested in left-handed relievers
The MLB free agent frenzy is over for the most part, with many teams already having done the majority of their offseason work. There are still players who are available that could make an impact for playoff contenders, though, and there are obviously teams still looking to shore up some final spots on their roster. One such area of need is the left-handed reliever market, and it sounds like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros are all looking to address this key need.
RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent
The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers land former Yankees’ top OF prospect, Royals’ star pitcher
The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with 5 players on minor league contracts with invites to Spring Training, per the Rangers’ PR Twitter account. Notably, Texas agreed to terms with former New York Yankees’ top prospect Clint Frazier and former Kansas City Royals’ star pitcher Danny Duffy. Additionally, the Rangers brought in OF Travis Jankowski, […] The post Rangers land former Yankees’ top OF prospect, Royals’ star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kris Bryant, fans will cringe at Rockies’ owner’s depressing expectations for 2023
MLB teams typically come into Spring Training with high expectations for the 2023 season. But for Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, that may prove to be difficult following Rockies’ owner Dick Monfort’s recent admission about the team, per Patrick Lyons. “I think we can play .500 ball,”...
Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle
The Atlanta Braves have one hell of a pitching rotation. Max Fried, who is coming off of a Cy Young-worthy season, leads the list. Behind him are a crew of excellent arms: Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and the reliable Charlie Morton. However, that final slot is up for grabs after Jake Odorizzi’s departure. Two names […] The post Braves ace Mike Soroka drops truth bomb on ‘best friend’ Ian Anderson before Spring Training battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Might Have Given Up On Kyrie Irving
A recent take from NBA analyst Zach Lowe suggests that the team might have shifted their focus to another player instead.
‘Too obvious’: Terrible LeBron James no-call vs. Celtics draws scathing reaction from Rui Hachimura
Rui Hachimura has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for barely a couple of days, and he’s already experienced so much drama. The age-old Celtics-Lakers rivalry game was marred by controversy after a blatant missed call on a LeBron James game-winner attempt. Almost everyone sided with LA, as it was painfully clear that they were shafted by the referees. After the game, Hachimura, who had front-row seats to the action, sounded off on the blown call.(video courtesy of HoopsHype).
10 greatest Padres players of all time, ranked
The San Diego Padres haven’t been around for as long as some of the other franchises in the MLB, but some of the greatest players in the league’s history have played for their team. They may not have led the Padres to any World Series titles, and while they seem to be in a great […] The post 10 greatest Padres players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PJ Tucker Challenges Booing Sixers Fans to Keep Same Energy
PJ Tucker sounds off on booing fans after Saturday's game.
NBA, refs admit to costing Lakers game vs. Celtics on LeBron James no-call
The lead official of the Los Angeles Lakers’ controversial loss to the Boston Celtics and the NBA admitted that LeBron James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on a layup attempt that would have sealed victory for the Lakers. Instead, Los Angeles fell in overtime on Saturday night at TD Garden, 125-121.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
Most of the big moves of the MLB offseason have already been made, especially when it comes to free agency, but there’s still some activity that could happen on the trade market. There are still a couple of big names who could get moved, but none are bigger than Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The truth behind the Suns not trading Jae Crowder for Rui Hachimura
The Washington Wizards pulled off one of the first big trades in the NBA trade season when they sent Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. But this may not have been the Wizards top option when it came to trading Hachimura, as they were […] The post RUMOR: The truth behind the Suns not trading Jae Crowder for Rui Hachimura appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive
Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Fred VanVleet wants a Tyler Herro-like contract extension with Raptors
In a money conscious league, it’s only fitting that Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet knows his worth. As the veteran dialogues with the Raptors front office about a contract extension, he “denied reports that he turned down a four-year, $113 million extension from the Raptors before the season,” per Fox Sports’ Rich Bucher. Explaining […] The post RUMOR: Fred VanVleet wants a Tyler Herro-like contract extension with Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Magic open to trading these 4 players
The Orlando Magic’s tank job is going very well. Young players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look great and the team is in a good position to draft another great, young player. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, they could The Magic are making some of their key players available in trades, including young […] The post RUMOR: Magic open to trading these 4 players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham blasts refs for LeBron James disrespect vs. Celtics
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham isn’t letting the referees off the hook after Los Angeles was robbed of a couple of game-winning free throws on Saturday. LeBron James was clearly fouled on the final play of regulation but didn’t get the call, which even the NBA has already admitted not long after the game had […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham blasts refs for LeBron James disrespect vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs bolster bullpen with ex-Twins reliever
The Chicago Cubs have been hard at work when it comes to spending in free agency this offseason, and they could end up making some noise in the National League Central after a couple of down years. Dansby Swanson was obviously their biggest signing, but the Cubs have made several solid moves this offseason to […] The post Cubs bolster bullpen with ex-Twins reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit
The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz’s point guard Mike Conley. And Conley is reportedly on the trade block. However, Clippers fans hoping for a Conley deal to come to fruition were recently hit with a harsh reality, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. “While the Clippers have […] The post RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
