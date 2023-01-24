Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhoenixTed RiversPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Related
Reason 49ers lost to Eagles beyond Brock Purdy injury in NFC Championship
It was a brutal day for the San Francisco 49ers, as they saw their dreams of going to the Super Bowl disappear in a 31-7 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game. Key injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson obviously played a key role, but the Niners regularly hurt their own chances with penalties.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII
Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear
The Philadelphia Eagles are advancing to Super Bowl LVII after a dominant 31-7 NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Now that the Eagles are NFC champions, you can stock up on gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. The Eagles took advantage of an early injury to Brock […] The post Where to buy Eagles NFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reaches Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reaches Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Germaine Pratt vocal on Bengals future amid viral callout on Joseph Ossai
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was not happy after his team fell in the AFC Championship Game. He let his feelings regarding a late hit from teammate Joseph Ossai be known for all to hear. When speaking with reporters later on, Pratt broached the topic of free agency. The Bengals...
Joe Burrow’s stern take on Bengals’ brutal loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl dreams this season have come to an end. In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game, Cincy lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion. Fans are understandably upset and disappointed at the ending. However, Joe Burrow provided a more optimistic outlook on the ending of this game, per Paul Dehner Jr.
Eagles Fletcher Cox pounds beer with fans after beating 49ers in NFC Championship
Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans. Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB. On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joseph Ossai late hit on Patrick Mahomes sends Chiefs to Super Bowl
The thrilling game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals ended in anti-climactic fashion. With the game on the line, the injured Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble for the first down. He was eventually stopped short, seemingly sending the game to OT… until a yellow flag went up in the air. As the […] The post Joseph Ossai late hit on Patrick Mahomes sends Chiefs to Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason
Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr. The Cowboys may […] The post Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals
The trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit crazy in the lead-up to the game. Both sides were talking a lot of smack, including some… surprising folk. The mayor of Cincinnati chimed in on the action with a savage diss about Patrick Mahomes. Of course, after the […] The post ‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense […] The post NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream
The stage is set for Super Bowl 57. It is going to be NFC champions, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the AFC champions, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be battling it all out for the right to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. With all that being […] The post What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed
Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around. Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions […] The post Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest
Like fans around the country, former Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been watching the team’s head coach search play out. As the Cardinals look for their perfect candidate, Fitzgerald gave a ringing endorsement to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton. Payton has been viewed as one of the top options in […] The post ‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0