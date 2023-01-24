The Weeki Wachee Varsity Boys basketball team (9-11) defeated the Hernando Leopards (8-14) by a razor-thin 64-61 margin in double overtime at the Hornets’ Nest on Tuesday evening. Coming into the matchup, both teams sported the same amount of victories at eight apiece, though Hernando had suffered two more losses. The cross-county rivals also shared a pair of common opponents – the Lecanto Panthers and the Central Bears – within their last trio of games. The Hornets and Leopards would fall to both teams as the two squads have struggled to find their footing this season. Based on the similarity of their schedules, it appeared the matchup would be hard-fought and give the winning side a chance to end the season strong heading into the final stretch. That is exactly what happened Tuesday night as the modest yet raucous Weeki Wachee crowd witnessed Head Coach Marc Cianci’s Hornets deliver a thrilling comeback victory over Hernando.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO