hernandosun.com
Hornets outlast Leopards in double OT
The Weeki Wachee Varsity Boys basketball team (9-11) defeated the Hernando Leopards (8-14) by a razor-thin 64-61 margin in double overtime at the Hornets’ Nest on Tuesday evening. Coming into the matchup, both teams sported the same amount of victories at eight apiece, though Hernando had suffered two more losses. The cross-county rivals also shared a pair of common opponents – the Lecanto Panthers and the Central Bears – within their last trio of games. The Hornets and Leopards would fall to both teams as the two squads have struggled to find their footing this season. Based on the similarity of their schedules, it appeared the matchup would be hard-fought and give the winning side a chance to end the season strong heading into the final stretch. That is exactly what happened Tuesday night as the modest yet raucous Weeki Wachee crowd witnessed Head Coach Marc Cianci’s Hornets deliver a thrilling comeback victory over Hernando.
hernandosun.com
Fasching Carnival Ball: “A fun celebration for everyone”
Can an event qualify as the sublime expression of an art form? The event in question is known as a Fasching, which is a German carnival. This carnival actually stands as a presentation and celebration of a myriad of artforms; dance, live music, costume art and, of course, the art of fun!
hernandosun.com
Fuller Center makes home happen for local family
Nathan Adams and his daughter, Lyndsay, have faced some challenging times in recent years. “We live in a mobile home and it gets cold,” he said. Adams wanted a better life for himself and his daughter, who is a special needs individual. Now, thanks to a local partner of a national philanthropic organization, this family will have a home of their own; a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,040-square-foot residence on a generously sized lot.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville fire victim, not positively identified
Deputies, detectives, and forensic technicians from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), as well as investigators from the Florida Fire Marshal’s office, continue to investigate the cause of a suspicious fire that claimed the life of a person in Brooksville and several animals. In the early morning hours...
hernandosun.com
Weeki Wachee instructor named Teacher of the Year
A Weeki Wachee High School teacher has been named the Hernando School District Teacher of The Year for 2023-2024. A social studies teacher at Weeki Wachee High School, Victoria “Tori” Hunt is a member of the 2012 F.V. Springstead graduating class. In addition, she was the first student...
hernandosun.com
Salvation Army Holiday Wrap Up
The Salvation Army in Brooksville, known in general for spreading sunshine throughout the county and particularly during the holidays, is reporting a successful 2022 holiday season of giving. Now at this time, leaders Lt. Joshua and April Davis are stepping forward to celebrate this success with the Hernando community. “We...
hernandosun.com
“Stills” Red Carpet Movie Premiere Creates a Stir
The locally produced movie, “Stills,” premiered on Sunday, January 22nd, at Beacon Cinemas. Many local dignitaries and members of the Live Oak Theatre community came out to view the film. What they saw on Sunday evening was two years in the making and a true community effort. The...
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill man accused in drug case, his 16 pit bulls confiscated
A Spring Hill man has been arrested after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found several grams of drugs at his residence. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that acting on a warrant on Jan. 25, members of the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched the home of 51-year-old accused drug dealer James Lupini at 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill. The warrant was the result of an undercover operation during which Lupini sold methamphetamine to undercover operatives, she said.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County graduation rates slightly decline
The effects of the COVID pandemic are being credited with a slight downturn in the graduation rates at schools in the Hernando County School District. The annual Florida State Department of Education (FDOE) report, released earlier this month, contained the graduation figures. According to Hernando County School District Spokesperson Karen...
hernandosun.com
HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer
A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
hernandosun.com
People Helping People Chili Cook Off
As enterprising chefs fix up some mighty good eats at the annual People Helping People Chili Cook-off, they’ll be doing far more than feeding hungry guests there to enjoy a time-honored community food event. They’ll be helping to feed countless others across Hernando County. The Chili Cook-off, set...
hernandosun.com
County considers jail expansion
Commissioners at the January 24th, 2023, regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting heard a presentation for the potential expansion of the Hernando County Detention Center. The county retained the services of HDR Inc, an architectural and engineering firm, to create a Hernando County Detention Center Master Plan. Between March...
hernandosun.com
Proposed park use ordinance would limit “group feedings“
The Brooksville City Council tabled a proposed ordinance requiring those hosting large “feeding events” in public parks to obtain permits in advance. The proposed measure had its first reading during the panel’s regular meeting on Jan. 9. The proposed ordinance is meant to give the city greater control over events that provide food for the homeless in city parks. Agenda documentation states, “The current impact of homeless activity in the parks and restrooms has become detrimental to the livelihood of our community.”
hernandosun.com
Chamber of Commerce provides members with cyber security training
Over a dozen local business owners and managers gathered at the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce on January 19th to learn more about online security or “cyber security.” The training session was part of the Chamber’s business training program. Each event is designed to help Hernando County business members tackle today’s challenges in business operations, according to Chamber of Commerce Operations Coordinator Linda Campo.
