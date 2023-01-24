Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
Eleanor E. Depew (March 7, 1933 -January 23, 2023)
Eleanor E. Depew, age 89, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Lake Regional Health System, in Osage Beach, Missouri. Eleanor was born on March 7, 1933 in Athens, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Alfred and Gertrude (Bates) Allen. On April 12, 1952, Eleanor...
lakeexpo.com
Marvin Emmett Ball (December 24, 1942 - January 21, 2023)
Marvin Emmett Ball, age 80, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Versailles. He was born December 24, 1942, in Versailles, the son of Addison and Hazel Walkup Ball. He attended rural grade schools and graduated from Versailles High School in 1960. On February 12, 1966, he...
lakeexpo.com
Lucia Lee Rider (October 28, 1927 - January 21, 2023)
Obituary of Lucia Lee Rider (Lu) Lucia Lee Rider (Lu), daughter of the late Karl and Emelene (Griffith) Brosing, was born on October 28, 1927, and departed this life on January 21, 2023. At the time of her passing, she was 95 years, two months and 24 days of age.
lakeexpo.com
Debra Louise (Barrett) Cornelius (March 28, 1957 - January 22, 2023)
Debra Louise Cornelius, 65 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born March 28, 1957 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas the daughter of late LeRoy and Dorothy (Macoubrie) Barrett. On May 25, 1975 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas was united in marriage to Ronald Cornelius who preceded her in death.
lakeexpo.com
Eric Michael Malloy (October 9, 1997 - January 22, 2023)
Eric Michael Malloy, son of Joshua & Maria (Malloy) Cunningham, was born on October 9, 1997 and departed this life on January 23, 2023. At the time of his passing, he was twenty-five years, three months and thirteen days of age. Eric was preceded in passing by his grandfather, James...
lakeexpo.com
Albert F. Netzela, Jr. (October 5, 1942 - January 20, 2023)
Albert F. Netzela, Jr., age 80, of Linn Creek, Missouri, departed this life on Friday, January 20, 2023. Albert was born on October 5, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, the only son of Albert and Roseanna G. (Hulsey) Netzela. Albert is survived by his daughter, Dawn Shipman, her husband F....
lakeexpo.com
Roy Vincil "Vince" Williams (June 28, 1966 - January 20, 2023)
Roy Vincil “Vince” Williams, age 56, of Versailles, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. He was born June 28, 1966, in Sedalia, son of Jack David and Sarah (Tankersley) Williams. He worked in car sales for many years in Kansas City, Jefferson City and Eldon.
lakeexpo.com
Velma A. Stevens (June 11, 1934 - January 25, 2023)
Velma Alice Stevens, age 88, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Laurie Care Center, Laurie, Missouri. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2023 at Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles. Burial will follow in Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
lakeexpo.com
Nancy Ann (Walters) Williams (September 12, 1942 - January 23, 2023)
Nancy Ann (Walters) Williams, 80 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born September 12, 1942 in Springfield, Illinois the daughter of the late Louis L. and Mildred (Pate) Walters. On October 3, 1959 in New City, Illinois she was united in marriage to Charles “Morris” Williams who survives of the home.
lakeexpo.com
Roy C. Shelton (December 29, 1960 - January 21, 2023)
Roy C. Shelton, age 62, of Iberia, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home. He was born in Tuscumbia on December 29, 1960, son of the late William Kenneth and Geraldine (Long) Shelton. Roy was employed as equipment operator with Camden County Public Water District #4 for...
lakeexpo.com
Stanley "Jim" James Morgan, Jr. (October 13, 1951 - January 21, 2023)
Obituary of Stanley “Jim” James Morgan, Jr. Stanley “Jim” James Morgan, Jr. 71 of Eugene, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born October 13, 1951 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of late Stanley J. Morgan, Sr. and Rosemary C. (Bax). On May 29, 1971 in Mary’s Home, Missouri he was united in marriage to Letha (Roark) Morgan who survives of the home.
Comments / 0