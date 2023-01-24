Nancy Ann (Walters) Williams, 80 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence in Eldon, Missouri. She was born September 12, 1942 in Springfield, Illinois the daughter of the late Louis L. and Mildred (Pate) Walters. On October 3, 1959 in New City, Illinois she was united in marriage to Charles “Morris” Williams who survives of the home.

ELDON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO