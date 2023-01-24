Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among 5 markets with biggest home price decrease
The housing market decelerated throughout 2022 creating more opportunities for homebuyers, in stark reversal of the frenzied seller's market of the previous year, according to the RE/MAX® National Housing Report for December 2022. The year's most telling stats were punctuated in December: Home sales were down 38% from a year ago while the number of homes for sale was up 69% in the report's 53 metro areas. And Phoenix was in the mix, ranking No. 5 for the biggest year-over-year home price decrease and No. 2 for biggest increase in listings.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
azbigmedia.com
Dircks Moving & Logistics gets new owner, hiring 70+ employees
What started in May of 1990 as a family business for Dircks Moving & Logistics with 35 employees, 15 trucks and a 50,000-square-foot building has now grown into a multi-generational family business with over 250 employees statewide, 125 trucks, and more than 750,000-square-feet of warehouse space in 5 locations in Phoenix and Tucson. Now as they head into 2023 - brothers Chip and Rick Dircks have sold the burgeoning business to Chip’s son Matt Dircks, who will be leading Dircks Moving & Logistics into the future as President & CEO.
azbigmedia.com
ViaWest and Willmeng break ground on Sub-Zero industrial project
ViaWest Group, a Phoenix-based, full-service commercial real estate firm, began work in Goodyear on the latest Valley location for the Sub-Zero Group, Inc., which, at completion, will total more than one million square feet of manufacturing space in Goodyear for the major kitchen appliance company. ViaWest Group, Scottsdale Investment Management (“SIM”), and their building partners Willmeng Construction, DLR Group and Kimley-Horn, broke ground on the state-of-the-art, 599,351 square foot build-to-suit industrial warehouse that is the third facility the company operates in the West Valley.
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
