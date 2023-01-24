ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times

Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Loudwire

Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album, Shares Video Update

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram...
Loudwire

M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Loudwire

Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country

If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Loudwire

Why Creators Think Pink Floyd’s New Music Video Contest Is Exploiting Them

The artistry surrounding Pink Floyd's work has often been among the most lauded in rock, so imagine being a young artist given the chance to share your artistic vision soundtracked by music from one of the most praised albums of all-time. If you think it sounds too good to be true, there are several content creators who also subscribe to that idea. This all ties into a new competition that the band has launched coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of Dark Side of the Moon.
Loudwire

Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco

Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
Loudwire

What’s This Ghost ‘Jesus is Coming’ Poster in Hollywood All About? Reddit Has Theories

Could there be more Ghost music on the horizon or is there something else afoot? A new promotional poster has surfaced on a Hollywood building-side that appears to be teasing something from the band. The image, featuring the band's logo and distinctive face of Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, is captioned with the words, "Jesus Is Coming," and that's got Ghost fans buzzing on Reddit about what exactly this means.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Watch – The 1975 Fan Accidentally Buys Matt Heafy (Trivium) Cameo Video Instead of Matt Healy

It's probably not the first time and likely won't be the last time that Trivium's frontman Matt Heafy has been confused with The 1975's leader Matt Healy, but it's easily one of the more amusing times. As recounted on TikTok, a man recently purchased a Cameo of the Trivium frontman for his friend thinking it was Matt Healy, and the results are both humorous and kind of sweet too.
Loudwire

Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?

Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
Loudwire

Will Marty Friedman Play with Megadeth Next Month?

It’s been 23 years since Marty Friedman parted with Megadeth, and while both artists have done great things since then, many fans have been longing for a reunion. Fortunately, it looks like that'll be happening soon, as Friedman has suggested that he’ll be joining the thrash legends on stage in Japan in late February.
Loudwire

35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023

The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Loudwire

Loudwire

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy