Why Slayer’s Kerry King Agreed to Play Solo on Sum 41 Song After Saying No 10 Times
Slayer's Kerry King has occasionally hopped on songs with other acts, but the guitar great reveals in a recent interview that it took some convincing before he stepped up to the plate to play on Sum 41's 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack contribution, "What We're All About." In fact, he tells Metal Hammer that he said no "10 times" before ultimately signing on.
Fans React to the Music + Message of Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
Today (Jan. 19), Metallica released "Screaming Suicide," the second single off their forthcoming 72 Seasons album and fans have reacted positively to not only the music, but the important message behind it. “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide," James Hetfield says of the new song's aim, "The intention...
Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’
Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
Corey Taylor Begins Recording Second Solo Album, Shares Video Update
Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has begun recording the successor to his 2020 debut LP, CMFT, according to bassist Eliot Lorango. If that weren’t enough, Taylor gave some rousing details about the record via a recent social media video. Last Wednesday (Jan. 18), Lorango shared to Instagram...
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country
If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
Why Creators Think Pink Floyd’s New Music Video Contest Is Exploiting Them
The artistry surrounding Pink Floyd's work has often been among the most lauded in rock, so imagine being a young artist given the chance to share your artistic vision soundtracked by music from one of the most praised albums of all-time. If you think it sounds too good to be true, there are several content creators who also subscribe to that idea. This all ties into a new competition that the band has launched coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of Dark Side of the Moon.
Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco
Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
What’s This Ghost ‘Jesus is Coming’ Poster in Hollywood All About? Reddit Has Theories
Could there be more Ghost music on the horizon or is there something else afoot? A new promotional poster has surfaced on a Hollywood building-side that appears to be teasing something from the band. The image, featuring the band's logo and distinctive face of Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, is captioned with the words, "Jesus Is Coming," and that's got Ghost fans buzzing on Reddit about what exactly this means.
Watch – The 1975 Fan Accidentally Buys Matt Heafy (Trivium) Cameo Video Instead of Matt Healy
It's probably not the first time and likely won't be the last time that Trivium's frontman Matt Heafy has been confused with The 1975's leader Matt Healy, but it's easily one of the more amusing times. As recounted on TikTok, a man recently purchased a Cameo of the Trivium frontman for his friend thinking it was Matt Healy, and the results are both humorous and kind of sweet too.
Hayley Williams Addresses Emo Nostalgia and Fat Mike’s Past Comments About Her
In a new interview, lead singer Hayley Williams pressed back on the emo nostalgia craze and suggested that the early punk scene she came up in wasn't all it was cracked up to be. Remembering the era from what she experienced, the Paramore vocalist also discussed suggestive onstage comments that...
Metallica Raffling Off Signed, Ultra Metal-Looking ‘Flying M’ Guitar for Charity
Now here's something truly metal from the metal masters themselves, Metallica. The veteran band are set to raffle off a super metal-looking, signed "Flying M" guitar for charity, and you can possibly end up getting your hands on it just by making a donation. The band has partnered with Fandiem...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Mystery Band Sleep Token?
Every now and then, a band within the heavy music community blows up, seemingly out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case with the mystery band Sleep Token, who've just released a new single called "Granite." But why is everyone talking about them so much?. We call Sleep...
Dee Snider Reveals His Fiction Novel Is About Toxic Masculinity + How It Affects People
Dee Snider was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, divulging a wealth of things he's got planned for 2023, including a Twisted Sister reunion performance at the Metal Hall of Fame as well as a fiction novel centered around toxic masculinity and some work on a pair of animated kids' TV shows.
Like Moths to Flames Fire Bassist Aaron Evans, Say He ‘Abused The Platform’
Like Moths to Flames have split with their longtime bass player, Aaron Evans. In a post they shared on Twitter this week, the Ohio-based metalcore band said they parted ways with the bassist after what they called "numerous instances" where he "abused the platform" of the group. Like Moths to...
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
Television Founder + Frontman Tom Verlaine Dead at 73, Rockers Mourn Post-Punk Legend
Guitarist/vocalist Tom Verlaine – who co-founded and fronted post-punk progenitors Television – has died at 73, the band’s official Twitter page confirmed yesterday afternoon (Jan. 28). Since then, numerous rockers have paid tribute to the legendary musician on social media. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, N.J. in...
Will Marty Friedman Play with Megadeth Next Month?
It’s been 23 years since Marty Friedman parted with Megadeth, and while both artists have done great things since then, many fans have been longing for a reunion. Fortunately, it looks like that'll be happening soon, as Friedman has suggested that he’ll be joining the thrash legends on stage in Japan in late February.
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023
The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Fall Out Boy Shed Well-Earned Tears in New Song ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’
Fall Out Boy are wasting no time dropping another new single, and they're up to some seriously fun hijinks in the corresponding video for their latest release, "Heartbreak Feels So Good." As for the song itself, it sounds like classic Fall Out Boy, a high energy, instant earworm that should...
