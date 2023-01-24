ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lu Dort (hamstring) out again Monday for Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort will not play Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Dort missed Friday's game due to a right hamstring strain. Now, he has once again been listed out of action to kick off the new week. Expect another start for Aaron Wiggins on the wing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans Sunday in place of injured CJ McCollum

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans are going to be very shorthanded on Sunday, as two starters - CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram - will both be sidelined versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. As a result, Alvarado will draw the start.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) remains out for Clippers on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morris missed the last two games due to a rib contusion. While there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court, he'll stay sidelined to close out the week. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) out Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson is dealing with a sore right Achilles. He entered the day with a questionable tag, and he's now been ruled out of action. In 47 games this season, Jackson is averaging...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) available Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love is dealing with low back spasms, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) questionable for Hawks on Monday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young is dealing with right ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest to kick off the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
DENVER, CO

