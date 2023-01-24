ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

SeaWorld Orlando reveals Seven Seas Food Festival menus, concert lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has released more details about its upcoming Seven Seas Food Festival, including menus and the concert lineup. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival will run select days Feb. 3 through May 7. SeaWorld has revealed new menu items and the concert lineup for this year's...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
HAINES CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Study: Church attendance still suffering since pandemic's start

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study released by the Survey Center on American life shows nearly one out of three Americans say they have stopped attending religious services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What You Need To Know. One in three say they stopped attending services since the COVID-19...
LONGWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

Florida state lawmakers file bill to expand definition of antisemitic hate crimes

MAITLAND, Fla. — A bipartisan bill filed Thursday by five Florida state representatives aims to curb hate amid a rise in antisemitic acts statewide. The bill’s sponsors say the measure comes in response to a recent surge in propaganda flyers being distributed, swastikas and other hateful images being projected onto buildings and the harassment of people wearing religious garb.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

More than 33,000 OCPS students learn hands-only CPR during annual event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over 33,000 students in the Orange County Public Schools system learned how to perform hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) Thursday, marking the sixth annual event of its kind, hosted by OCPS and the American Heart Association. First responders with the Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

CARES to break ground on new senior center in East Pasco

DADE CITY, Fla. — The nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services, or CARES, plans to break ground on a new senior center Monday. The Pasco County nonprofit CARES plans to break ground on the Wilton Simpson Senior Center Monday. CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa says the new facility...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
ORLANDO, FL

