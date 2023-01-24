Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Related
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando reveals Seven Seas Food Festival menus, concert lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has released more details about its upcoming Seven Seas Food Festival, including menus and the concert lineup. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival will run select days Feb. 3 through May 7. SeaWorld has revealed new menu items and the concert lineup for this year's...
Bay News 9
'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City
HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
Bay News 9
Study: Church attendance still suffering since pandemic's start
ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study released by the Survey Center on American life shows nearly one out of three Americans say they have stopped attending religious services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What You Need To Know. One in three say they stopped attending services since the COVID-19...
Bay News 9
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
Bay News 9
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why they were thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why...
Bay News 9
Florida state lawmakers file bill to expand definition of antisemitic hate crimes
MAITLAND, Fla. — A bipartisan bill filed Thursday by five Florida state representatives aims to curb hate amid a rise in antisemitic acts statewide. The bill’s sponsors say the measure comes in response to a recent surge in propaganda flyers being distributed, swastikas and other hateful images being projected onto buildings and the harassment of people wearing religious garb.
Bay News 9
More than 33,000 OCPS students learn hands-only CPR during annual event
ORLANDO, Fla. — Over 33,000 students in the Orange County Public Schools system learned how to perform hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) Thursday, marking the sixth annual event of its kind, hosted by OCPS and the American Heart Association. First responders with the Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire...
Bay News 9
CARES to break ground on new senior center in East Pasco
DADE CITY, Fla. — The nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services, or CARES, plans to break ground on a new senior center Monday. The Pasco County nonprofit CARES plans to break ground on the Wilton Simpson Senior Center Monday. CARES President and CEO Jemith Rosa says the new facility...
Bay News 9
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Bay News 9
Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
Comments / 0