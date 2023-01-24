Read full article on original website
Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles
George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson suffered injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at that position.
NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles
Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII
Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Orlando Brown not called for holding Trey Hendrickson on Patrick Mahomes' late scramble
A penalty against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after a late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped put the Chiefs in range for Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in Sunday's AFC championship rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. But it was a holding penalty on the same play that wasn't called against...
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
49ers Purdy back in after Johnson knocked out of the game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game and was listed questionable to return. The seventh-round draft pick came into Sunday with a perfect 7-0 record but was hit early in this game. Haason Reddick came off the edge...
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash
Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
Report: Beyond DeMeco Ryans, the Broncos have many “top candidates”
Now that it appears that the Broncos may lose “top candidate” DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B. But it’s not a pivot, supposedly. Mike Klis of 9News.com contends that the Broncos have other “top candidates.” Seven in all, per Klis.
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
How Reddick's Purdy strip sack impacted Eagles' win probability
The 49ers' fate was likely sealed on their first possession, resulting in a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick's strip sack of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury on the play, changed the contest. The turnover and Purdy exiting the game shifted the win probability even more in Philadelphia's favor.
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Kyle Shanahan: Replay we saw wasn’t definitive that Devonta Smith didn’t catch ball
Injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson made Sunday a tough hill to climb for the 49ers, but it would have been a little less daunting had head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged a completion to Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the first Eagles drive of the game. It...
Cowboys announce departures of Kellen Moore, Doug Nussmeier
The Cowboys made it official, announcing the departures of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. Moore had one year left on his contract, and Nussmeier’s contract was expiring. “After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached...
Report: 49ers believe Purdy sustained UCL injury vs. Eagles
Brock Purdy is set to undergo an MRI Monday for what the 49ers believe is an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night, citing sources. Schefter also reported that the hope is Purdy didn't rupture his UCL, which would require...
Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why
Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Edelman has not come out of...
Purdy questionable to return to NFC title game with elbow injury
Brock Purdy is questionable to return to the NFC Championship Game after sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy's injury occurred when he was hit by Eagles defensive lineman Haason Reddick on a play that resulted in...
Expedited replay process fails to spot Eagles incompletion on key fourth down
The opening-drive touchdown in the NFC Championship ultimately was salvaged by a great throw and catch that ultimately wasn’t. Or at least shouldn’t have been. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled to his left on fourth and three from the 49ers’ 35. He threw the ball deep along the sideline to receiver DeVonta Smith, who made a great one-handed catch.
