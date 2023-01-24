ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ryans shares how 49ers' defense can stop Hurts' big-play runs

SANTA CLARA -- After a Week 17 wake-up call in Las Vegas, the 49ers' defensive line has been more disciplined. But Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the obstacle keeping the club from their ultimate goal as they prepare to face off in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. On that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy