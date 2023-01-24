ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbap.com

Dallas Police Chief Urges Peaceful Tyre Nichols Protests

(WBAP/KLIF) — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia released a video message on social media with his reaction to watching body-cam footage of the beating death of Tyre Nichols. After characterizing the actions of the five Memphis officers as “despicable” and not representative of thousands of honorable police officers across the nation, he specifically cited the integrity of the Dallas Police Department.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Body Cam Footage of Dallas Police Shoot-out Released

(WBAP/KLIF) — Police body-cam footage of a gun battle with a fugitive is released to the public. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia continues his stance on transparency as body cam footage is released from Wednesday’s shootout with a capital murder suspect. 18-year-old Joey Cesar Fraire was wanted on...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Amber Alert Discontinued for 15 Week Old Baby

Kemp, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Kemp Police Department canceled an AMBER Alert for a 3-month old baby around 3:30 this morning. There is no word on how or where the infant was found. The baby and his mother, 23-year old Abigail Williams, who was identified on the alert as...
KEMP, TX
wbap.com

Two North Texas School Districts Shorten School Week

(WBAP/KLIF) – Two school districts on the outskirts of the metroplex are shortening their week next school year. Anna ISD and Terrell ISD will adjust their schedules beginning in August by extending the school day, and doing away with Friday classes. Terrell Superintendent Georgeanne Warnock told WBAP/KLIF News that...
TERRELL, TX
wbap.com

Arlington ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement

(WBAP/KLIF) — Arlington ISD will begin a search for the district’s next superintendent after Marcelo Cavazos announced his retirement, Thursday. Cavazos says he will step down from the district’s top post in August, giving time for the district to conduct a search for his replacement and provide any necessary training.
ARLINGTON, TX

